Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty recalls day of 9/11 attack, recognized at CU Buffs game

Twenty years ago, Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty was sitting at his desk in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, going over his opening statement before a robbery trial.

It was a beautiful day, he said, and he kept his window open to enjoy the weather.

All of a sudden, he heard a loud explosion.

“I got up and looked out the window, and I remember thinking, ‘What was that?’” Dougherty said. “My window faced the other direction, so at that point I couldn’t see it. I went back to my desk and within seconds I started to hear the wail of sirens as all the first responders started to head toward the World Trade Center.”

“My initial reaction was that it must be an accident. I wasn’t sure the size of the plane and the extent of the damage. But when the second plane hit, it was clear it was a terrorist attack.”

Dougherty said his heart dropped into his stomach. Only a few blocks from the DA’s office, the Twin Towers were both on fire and later collapsed.

Looking back now, he said it feels both like yesterday and a lifetime ago.

“Being in downtown Manhattan every day for the weeks and months that followed, it was the smoke in the air, the smell that I can’t begin to describe, that you could smell every day and every night, and just knowing the rescue operation was underway just a few blocks away from the office,” Dougherty said.

“It’s definitely something that I’ll never forget.”

Being a day of remembrance, Dougherty and several first responders were recognized during Saturday’s game between University of Colorado Boulder and Texas A&M University. Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold and CU Boulder Police Chief Doreen Jokerst were recognized as well.

Dougherty said he will never forget the courage and sacrifice of the first responders who were there following the attack.

“I think that it’s shaped my life a lot, and it’s one of the reasons I continue to remain in public service,” Dougherty said. “It really reinforced that life is too short and too precious, and that we should value it as a gift and do our best to enjoy every moment.”

“I was also reminded of the dangers that first responders live with every day and the risk that they and their family take on behalf of all of us.”

While it was a game between two opposing teams, fans from both sides came together to honor and remember those who were there on 9/11 and those who were lost.

Several fans rose to their feet in the packed stadium, wiping tears away as first responders and former first responders were recognized for their dedication to serving their communities.

Members of the Boulder Police Department, CU Boulder Police, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and Boulder Fire-Rescue were also in attendance among others, holding a large U.S. flag with CU ROTC students pregame.

“It was a life-changing experience for everybody across the country,” Dougherty said. “I really appreciate CU honoring the first responders who were there. I think that’s terrific.”

Dougherty said 9/11 was something that greatly shaped his life and the lives of others.

When he thinks back on the events of that day, he remembers the shock and dread, but also the unity and sense of coming together that came after.

“It’s 20 years later and it’s something that will always stay with me.”