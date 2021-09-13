Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Sept. 13, 2021

New cases: 207

Total cases: 27,495

Total hospitalizations: 938

New hospitalizations: 1

Daily hospitalizations: 58

Daily discharges: 7

Total deaths: 267

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 146.7

7-day percent positivity: 4.1%

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

*Data reported Monday by BCPH reflects three days’ worth of testing as it does not report new data on Saturdays and Sundays

Vaccination data

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received only one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 5%

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 77%

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 82%

Percent of new cases per municipality for the week of Sept. 6, 2021

Boulder: 25%

Longmont: 43%

Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 13%

Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 18%

*Boulder County Public Health changed its reporting from whole numbers to percentages beginning the week of May 23

Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality

Boulder: 9,234.3

Erie: 6,435.0

Lafayette: 7,470.7

Longmont: 9,596.6

Louisville: 6,570.2

Lyons: 5,031.8

Nederland: 2,207.8

Superior: 5,031.4

Unincorporated Boulder County: 5,873.3

Case data by racial demographic

White Cases: 64.9% Hospitalizations: 56.8% Deaths: 75.1%

Latino Cases: 29.9% Hospitalizations: 36.0% Deaths: 18.0%

Black Cases: 1.1% Hospitalizations: 1.6% Deaths: 1.2%

All other non-Latino and non-Black races Cases: 4.1% Hospitalizations: 5.6% Deaths: 5.7%



* Boulder County’s population breaks down as 77.4% white, 14.0% Latino, 1.0% Black and 7.9% all other races

Colorado case data

Total cases: 634,888

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,585

Total deaths among cases: 7,274

Total hospitalizations: 36,795

Total tested: 3,554,814

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,707,637

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,386,456

University of Colorado Boulder cases

New positive test results: 0

New diagnostic tests: 136

Fall semester total cases since Aug. 9: 55

Total diagnostic tests since Aug. 9: 2,038

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

Total active cases: 23

Total staff quarantines: 0

Total students quarantines: 19

BVSD elementary schools

Aspen Creek PK-8: 2 active cases

Birch: 2 active cases

Creekside: 3 active cases

Foothills: 1 active case

Monarch PK-8: 2 active cases

Whittier: 1 active case

Eldorado PK-8: 2 active cases

Meadowlark PK-8: 2 active cases

Pioneer: 1 active case

BVSD middle schools

Broomfield Heights: 1 active case

Centennial: 1 active case

Louisville: 1 active case

BVSD other departments

Boulder Community School of Integrated Studies: 3 active cases

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

Total active student cases: 50

Total active staff cases: 8

Total staff quarantines: 1

Total student quarantines: 297

SVVSD elementary schools

Alpine: 1 student quarantined

Black Rock: 1 active student case; 30 students quarantined

Burlington: 3 students quarantined

Centennial: 2 active student cases; 1 student quarantined

Central: 1 active student case; 11 students quarantined

Columbine: 2 students quarantined

Eagle Crest: 1 active student case

Erie: 1 student quarantined

Fall River: 3 active student cases; 30 students quarantined

Longmont Estates: 2 students quarantined

Highlands: 2 active student cases; 1 student quarantined

Hygiene: 1 active student case; 4 students quarantined

Sanborn: 2 students quarantined

Thunder Valley PK-8: 2 active student cases; 28 students quarantined

Timberline PK-8: 4 students quarantined

Mead: 3 students quarantined

Niwot: 1 active student case; 23 students quarantined

Red Hawk: 1 active staff case

Grand View: 1 active student case; 30 students quarantined

Prairie Ridge: 5 students quarantined

Mountain View: 1 active student case; 3 students quarantined

Rocky Mountain: 1 student quarantined

Lyons: 1 student quarantined

Soaring Heights PK-8: 28 students quarantined

Indian Peaks: 1 active staff case

SVVSD middle schools

Coal Ridge: 2 active student cases and 1 active staff case; 6 students quarantined

Erie: 2 active student cases; 14 students quarantined

Longs Peak: 6 students quarantined

Mead: 1 active student case; 3 students quarantined

Trail Ridge: 2 active student cases; 3 students quarantined

Westview: 3 students quarantined

Sunset: 4 students quarantined

Lyons Middle School/Senior High School: 1 active student case

SVVSD high schools

Erie: 3 active student cases; 2 students quarantined

Frederick: 14 active student cases and 1 active staff case; 21 students quarantined

Longmont: 2 active student cases; 9 students quarantined

Silver Creek: 2 students quarantined

Skyline: 1 active student case

Mead: 6 students quarantined

Niwot: 1 active student case; 4 students quarantined

SVVSD other departments