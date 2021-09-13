Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Sept. 13, 2021

New cases: 207
Total cases: 27,495
Total hospitalizations: 938
New hospitalizations: 1
Daily hospitalizations: 58
Daily discharges: 7
Total deaths: 267
New deaths: 0
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 146.7
7-day percent positivity: 4.1%
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
*Data reported Monday by BCPH reflects three days’ worth of testing as it does not report new data on Saturdays and Sundays
Vaccination data
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received only one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 5%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 77%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 82%
Percent of new cases per municipality for the week of Sept. 6, 2021
- Boulder: 25%
- Longmont: 43%
- Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 13%
- Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 18%
*Boulder County Public Health changed its reporting from whole numbers to percentages beginning the week of May 23
Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality
- Boulder: 9,234.3
- Erie: 6,435.0
- Lafayette: 7,470.7
- Longmont: 9,596.6
- Louisville: 6,570.2
- Lyons: 5,031.8
- Nederland: 2,207.8
- Superior: 5,031.4
- Unincorporated Boulder County: 5,873.3
Case data by racial demographic
- White
- Cases: 64.9%
- Hospitalizations: 56.8%
- Deaths: 75.1%
- Latino
- Cases: 29.9%
- Hospitalizations: 36.0%
- Deaths: 18.0%
- Black
- Cases: 1.1%
- Hospitalizations: 1.6%
- Deaths: 1.2%
- All other non-Latino and non-Black races
- Cases: 4.1%
- Hospitalizations: 5.6%
- Deaths: 5.7%
* Boulder County’s population breaks down as 77.4% white, 14.0% Latino, 1.0% Black and 7.9% all other races
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 634,888
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,585
- Total deaths among cases: 7,274
- Total hospitalizations: 36,795
- Total tested: 3,554,814
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,707,637
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,386,456
University of Colorado Boulder cases
- New positive test results: 0
- New diagnostic tests: 136
- Fall semester total cases since Aug. 9: 55
- Total diagnostic tests since Aug. 9: 2,038
Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines
- Total active cases: 23
- Total staff quarantines: 0
- Total students quarantines: 19
BVSD elementary schools
- Aspen Creek PK-8: 2 active cases
- Birch: 2 active cases
- Creekside: 3 active cases
- Foothills: 1 active case
- Monarch PK-8: 2 active cases
- Whittier: 1 active case
- Eldorado PK-8: 2 active cases
- Meadowlark PK-8: 2 active cases
- Monarch PK-8: 2 active cases
- Pioneer: 1 active case
BVSD middle schools
- Broomfield Heights: 1 active case
- Centennial: 1 active case
- Louisville: 1 active case
BVSD other departments
- Boulder Community School of Integrated Studies: 3 active cases
St. Vrain Valley School District active cases
- Total active student cases: 50
- Total active staff cases: 8
- Total staff quarantines: 1
- Total student quarantines: 297
SVVSD elementary schools
- Alpine: 1 student quarantined
- Black Rock: 1 active student case; 30 students quarantined
- Burlington: 3 students quarantined
- Centennial: 2 active student cases; 1 student quarantined
- Central: 1 active student case; 11 students quarantined
- Columbine: 2 students quarantined
- Eagle Crest: 1 active student case
- Erie: 1 student quarantined
- Fall River: 3 active student cases; 30 students quarantined
- Longmont Estates: 2 students quarantined
- Highlands: 2 active student cases; 1 student quarantined
- Hygiene: 1 active student case; 4 students quarantined
- Sanborn: 2 students quarantined
- Thunder Valley PK-8: 2 active student cases; 28 students quarantined
- Timberline PK-8: 4 students quarantined
- Mead: 3 students quarantined
- Niwot: 1 active student case; 23 students quarantined
- Red Hawk: 1 active staff case
- Grand View: 1 active student case; 30 students quarantined
- Prairie Ridge: 5 students quarantined
- Mountain View: 1 active student case; 3 students quarantined
- Rocky Mountain: 1 student quarantined
- Lyons: 1 student quarantined
- Soaring Heights PK-8: 28 students quarantined
- Indian Peaks: 1 active staff case
SVVSD middle schools
- Coal Ridge: 2 active student cases and 1 active staff case; 6 students quarantined
- Erie: 2 active student cases; 14 students quarantined
- Longs Peak: 6 students quarantined
- Mead: 1 active student case; 3 students quarantined
- Trail Ridge: 2 active student cases; 3 students quarantined
- Westview: 3 students quarantined
- Sunset: 4 students quarantined
- Lyons Middle School/Senior High School: 1 active student case
SVVSD high schools
- Erie: 3 active student cases; 2 students quarantined
- Frederick: 14 active student cases and 1 active staff case; 21 students quarantined
- Longmont: 2 active student cases; 9 students quarantined
- Silver Creek: 2 students quarantined
- Skyline: 1 active student case
- Mead: 6 students quarantined
- Niwot: 1 active student case; 4 students quarantined
SVVSD other departments
- Central Administration: 2 active staff cases; 1 staff member quarantined