PLAN-Boulder endorses five Boulder City Council candidates

PLAN-Boulder has endorsed Steve Rosenblum, Michael Christy, Tara Winer, Mark Wallach and Jacques Decalo for Boulder City Council.

“As our highest priorities in making our endorsements, PLAN-Boulder looked for candidates that value Boulder’s environment and long-term sustainability, and who bring the best and most useful expertise to a willingness to truly involve citizens in city policy discussions,” the group noted in its announcement.

Rosenblum works in real estate and finance.

Wallach is a former real estate developer and the sole incumbent running for re-election.

Winer is a small business owner who has participated on a variety of Boulder boards, commissions and working groups.

Decalo is a Boulder native who works in sales for Tesla.

Christy is a family law attorney and a former Air Force JAG officer. He serves on Boulder’s Cannabis Licensing and Advisory Board.

“Our endorsements include one thoughtful and experienced incumbent, whose track record is well-known; and several candidates who have volunteered extensively in our community and who bring valuable experience and perspective Boulder needs,” the group stated.

PLAN-Boulder also released its position on the three resident-initiated ballot measures. It supports Let Voters Decide on Annexation CU South, which would require a vote on the annexation of the CU South property. The group is one of the measure’s key sponsors.

PLAN-Boulder opposes Bedrooms Are For People, which would amend occupancy limits in Boulder, and did not take a position on the Humane Clothing Act, which would ban the manufacture and sale of fur in Boulder.

There are 10 candidates vying for five open seats on the Boulder City Council. Four candidates will have four-year terms and one will have a two-year term based on the highest number of votes received.

PLAN-Boulder announced its endorsements following two candidate forums on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.