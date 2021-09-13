GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Business

Xcel Energy to offer EV incentives

By | BizWest / Daily Camera
Xcel Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: XEL) will offer people, companies, and municipalities and other groups incentives to buy electric vehicles, install EV charging stations and participate in related programs.

Xcel ups EV ante on individual, collective infrastructure, rebates. (Xcel Energy Inc./Courtesy photo)

Rebates for individuals include Level 2 chargers installed and maintained by Xcel and rented via monthly bills, annual rebates for charging during off-peak hours, other rebates for home wiring required, and cash back on buying or leasing a new or used electric vehicle.

Corporate and community programs involve workplace advisory services, transportation electrification planning, designing and installing EV infrastructure including charging ports, fleet operations data, and work on new or existing multifamily projects.

Most of the elements are new programs to either the company or Colorado, with the state in some cases being the first place the power provider is offering the program. Xcel is based in Minneapolis and has a presence in eight Western and Midwestern States.

It trades at about a $36 billion market cap.

