Boulder County online survey seeks feedback on Colo. 119 bikeway

A cyclist goes north on the diagonal across Niwot Road on in this August 2020 file photo. (CLIFF GRASSMICK / Staff photographer)
Boulder County opened an online survey to continue to get public feedback on the Colo. 119 Diagonal Highway Bikeway project.

A Boulder County news release said feedback from the survey will help shape the design of the proposed 9-mile bikeway between Boulder and Longmont. The Diagonal Highway CO 119 Bikeway Design Project will also seek to connect riders with transit options to downtown Boulder, the University of Colorado Boulder and downtown Longmont. The bike path is one element of a roughly $253.3 million project to upgrade the highway.

The survey will close Monday. It can be found online at surveymonkey.com/r/TVFBVGQ. Boulder County also released a four-minute video about the vision and plan for the bikeway and the entire Colo. 119.

The effort is one of several ways, the county has been gathering feedback on the path, including forming a public committee to help shape the vision for the path. The county also encouraged residents to share their thoughts at an Aug. 30 meeting.

For more information on the survey or the project, people can contact Alexandra Phillips, Boulder County employee transit coordinator, at aphillips@bouldercounty.org or 303-441-4520.

