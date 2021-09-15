CU Boulder law professor recognized with Latino leadership award

A University of Colorado Boulder law professor was recognized Wednesday by U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse for her commitment to serve the Latinx communities in Colorado’s 2nd District.

Neguse announced Professor Violeta Chapin as Winner of 2020 Polly Baca Raíces Fuertes Community Leader Award in Honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, according to a news release from Neguse’s office. The award was set to be presented to Chapin at a Latino Advisory Council event at the Longmont Museum on Wednesday.

“I am so excited to present Professor Violeta Chapin with this year’s Polly Baca Raíces Fuertes Community Service Award,” Neguse said in the release.

“From her pro bono service to the immigrant communities to her volunteer work with first generation Latinx law students, she immediately stood out as someone who exemplifies the spirit of service we seek to highlight with this award. I am so thankful for Violeta’s phenomenal and selfless activism and advocacy on behalf of our immigrant communities and am proud to call her my constituent.”

The release said that Neguse established the award in 2020 to recognize an exemplary leader in the 2nd Congressional District who best exhibits commitment to the service of others and dedication to social justice.

The award is named in honor of Polly Baca, the first woman of color to be elected to the Colorado Senate, the first Latina to receive a major party nomination to the U.S. Congress, and the first Latina to chair two National Democratic Conventions, the release said. She is also the founder of the Latin American Research and Service Agency, and has served in many capacities within the organization.