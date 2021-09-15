With conclusion of public hearing, CU South process may be nearing a close

Nearly eight years ago to the day, Tim Johnson helped shepherd residents at the Frasier Meadows retirement community to safety as a wall of water made its way into the building.

No police officers or firefighters could make it to Frasier Meadows during the destructive 2013 flood, so Johnson, president and CEO, and other members of the leadership team helped evacuate residents, at least 54 of whom were “totally dependent” and resided in the community’s skilled nursing facility.

For this reason, Johnson, other Frasier Meadows staff and residents and dozens of others who live downstream from the 308-acre CU South site at U.S. 36 and Table Mesa Drive on Tuesday night spoke in favor of the annexation agreement that would permit Boulder to move forward with a 100-year flood mitigation project that they argue is long overdue. Many of them also urged City Council to pass the ordinance as an emergency ordinance.

“We can’t wait any longer,” Frasier’s Chief Financial Officer Nikki Lewis said. “It’ll take several years to build and put that protection in order.”

The first hour or so of Tuesday’s public hearing included solely testimony from those in favor of the annexation agreement that, if approved, would annex the property owned by the University of Colorado Boulder into Boulder city limits. In exchange for city services, the university has agreed to dedicate some land to Boulder for the South Boulder Creek flood mitigation project.

That’s not to say that there is no opposition to the agreement. While a majority of the nearly 100 commenters who testified were in favor of it, those against it spoke later in the public hearing. Additionally, they have garnered enough signatures to put a measure on the November ballot that would require a vote on the annexation agreement ahead of the provision of any city utilities aside from flood control facilities. The ballot measure also would require that the agreement include specific details such as a site plan for development on the university-owned property.

The current annexation agreement outlines many specifics, including what can and can’t happen if the university ever wants to sell, how much of the property can be developed and how many vehicles can pass through daily without penalties. But since CU Boulder wants to maintain some flexibility and says it’s years out from beginning to plan for what it might build on the site, there is no site plan included within the agreement.

Considering the election is fewer than two months away, opponents to the annexation agreement argue the Council should hold off until the people vote.

“You knew that this ballot initiative was coming. We tried last year,” Boulder resident Nick Lenssen said Tuesday during the public hearing. “It’s an affront to democracy and our city. Please let Boulder citizens have a say before you decide for them.”

If City Council votes to approve the annexation agreement at its meeting Tuesday, it’s unclear how the ballot measure will affect that decision. Boulder’s City Attorney’s Office has previously said approving the annexation agreement before the election would render the ballot measure moot since it wouldn’t apply retroactively.

Since Boulder City Council intends to proceed with a vote on the agreement Tuesday, opponents also have said they plan to use the power of referendum, a city charter provision that allows people to reject a legislative matter passed by Council.

Upon approval of the agreement, constituents have 30 calendar days to collect signatures on a petition with at least 10% of the average number of registered Boulder electors who voted in the two previous municipal candidate elections. The petition can request that the measure be repealed or submitted to a vote of the electors.

And this is where the question of whether to pass the ordinance as an emergency measure comes in.

“It is not an emergency,” Table Mesa resident Shari Hack said. “I feel this is being pushed through as an emergency needed for flood mitigation, but really, it’s about development.”

Councilmember Mark Wallach also questioned the necessity of doing so.

Interim City Attorney Sandra Llanes argued that passing it as an emergency measure would make the agreement immediately effective, posing less risk for the city and allowing it to begin preliminary work on the flood mitigation project while awaiting the November 2022 election that would be coming, should a referendum prove successful.

Joe Taddeucci, Boulder’s director of public works for utilities, echoed this.

“With a signed agreement, that puts us in a better position to go to the agencies that we need permits from and demonstrate to them that we have a right to the land,” he said. “That’s always a standard condition that you’ll get from permitting agencies. They’ll give you the approval and you have to be able to demonstrate that you have the ownership and the right to build whatever it is you’re permitting on that property.”

As a former Boulder City Council member, Macon Cowles said he knows it can be challenging to stand up to the opposition.

However, he argued that the City Council is the entity with true expertise on the project. Cowles said the Council spent years discussing CU South — studying flood mitigation, climate change impacts, development potential, open space protection and more.

Having the voters weigh in “is not good democracy,” he said.

“You might as well have the voters weigh in on whether Einstein got his algebra right,” Cowles said. “You’re the elected officials with whom we’ve entrusted the decision on annexation. It’s important that you make the best decision for the whole community that you can.”

Boulder City Council will continue its CU South discussion in its next meeting. There will be an opportunity for additional questions and then deliberation and presumably a decision. Mayor Pro Tem Junie Joseph and Councilmember Bob Yates have recused themselves, citing previous employment at CU Boulder.

Councilmember Mirabai Nagle was absent Tuesday but committed to watching the public testimony ahead of next week’s decision.