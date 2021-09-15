Jury finds former CU Boulder grad student guilty in sex assault trial

A jury on Wednesday found a former University of Colorado Boulder student, who was accused of groping and sexually assaulting a female classmate in 2019, guilty on three charges.

Soumya Ranjan Panda, 37, was convicted by a Boulder County jury of sexual assault on a physically helpless victim and two counts of unlawful sexual contact. Following a three-day trial, a jury reached a verdict after deliberating for more than five hours on Wednesday. Panda pleaded not guilty in April to all three charges.

In response to the verdict, the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office released a statement.

“Our office wants to acknowledge the courage of the victim and the jury’s service,” the statement read.

A woman contacted CU Boulder police in December 2020, to report an incident she said occurred in December 2019, according to an affidavit.

The woman reported to police that she was studying at Panda’s university housing apartment and decided to sleep over, since it was a late night. She slept in the bedroom, while Panda agreed to take the couch. The woman reported to police that she and Panda were classmates and that she considered him a friend.

The woman said that she woke up to Panda groping her and attempting to digitally penetrate her.

According to the affidavit, the woman said she was able to push Panda away and ran out of the apartment to her place.

The woman didn’t initially report the incident, but then told several people in the months following. Police said they reached several outcry witnesses who confirmed the woman said in late 2019 to early 2020 that Panda groped her.

According to an affidavit, when police interviewed Panda, he denied groping and attempting to sexually assault the woman.

Following the police interview, the woman reported that Panda and his wife called her. While negotiating to have the police report retracted, she asked if Panda would admit he “molested” her. The affidavit said Panda admitted to the incident and said he was “really sorry for everything.”

Panda is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 14.