Longmont Oktoberfest brings five-day party to The Garden, Left Hand’s new outdoor space

Pre-pandemic, Left Hand Foundation’s Oktoberfest — a celebration of fundraising, beer, music, Lederhosen and Dirndls — has long been held as a big one-day party at Roosevelt Park.

This year, the September tradition is morphing into a five-day event that kicks off Sept. 22 — and it’s moved the party to Left Hand Brewery’s newest event space, The Garden — located at 1245 Boston Ave., in Longmont, directly east of Left Hand’s Tasting Room.

“We are most looking forward to showcasing Left Hand’s beautiful new outdoor venue,” said Megan Mahar, development manager for the Left Hand Brewing Foundation. “We just opened our doors to The Garden in August and a lot of folks haven’t had a chance to visit yet. This is a fantastic opportunity to check out the space and support a great cause.”

Hosting the event over the course of multiple days should bring peace of mind to both organizers and attendees during the uncertainty of the pandemic. Mahar said they changed venues “out of an abundance of caution” due to the spread of the Delta variant.

“The event, when hosted in Roosevelt Park, typically draws thousands of people,” Mahar said. “By moving it to The Garden and hosting it as a multi-day event instead, the more intimate setting will encourage smaller groups and help us keep track of numbers. Keeping a close eye on capacity will allow as much green space for guests to spread out as possible.”

Those who purchased tickets for the originally scheduled Oktoberfest received a refund.

Despite the festival’s modification, the lineup of musicians promised in the first go-around will still be included.

“We’re fortunate to be working with an amazing group of musicians who were more than happy to still play for our event, despite the venue change,” Mahar said.

In The Garden, Foxfeather, Wood Belly, The Parlor Pickers, Denver’s Thirsty 5, FY5 and Colorado State University’s Neue Polka will all perform at the original times they were scheduled on Sept. 25. Mahar said the team is filling up the live music lineup with local musicians to perform the remainder of Oktoberfest.

Admission to Sept. 25-26 festivities — that start at 11 a.m. — will be $5 at the door. Kids 12 and under will get in for free.

Sept. 22-24, from 2-9 p.m., all attendees will be allowed in at no cost.

Previous Oktoberfests have benefitted Future Arts Foundation and Longmont Humane Society. This year, proceeds will go to A Woman’s Work — a Longmont-based nonprofit that provides a timely fund for local females in need.

After the world faced numerous firings and furloughs brought on by the pandemic, this local organization delivers much-needed help in times of crisis.

“We will be accepting free-will donations benefitting A Woman’s Work all five days, but we’re particularly hopeful attendees will be willing to donate during the three free-to-attend days,” Mahar said.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Left Hand Brewing Foundation, whose endowment is dedicated to serving future emergency needs in the Longmont community.

“Our goal is to raise as much money as possible for A Woman’s Work,” Mahar said. “We know the generosity of our Longmont community and beyond will come through and help us achieve that goal.”

A silent auction will go live on Sept. 22 at 2 p.m. when the event kicks off in The Garden and will stay open through 8 p.m. on Sept. 26 when Oktoberfest closes.

“It will be hosted online to hopefully grab the attention of those who cannot attend the event in-person or even those who don’t live in the area,” Mahar said.

Bidders can expect a variety of items, including a two-night stay at a Keystone condo, Left Hand beer for a year and a Raising Cane’s gift basket that includes gift cards, swag and outdoor party items.

“Needless to say, we’re shooting for a solid auction lineup that includes a little something to intrigue everyone,” Mahar said.

Folks can register to participate in the auction on Sept. 22 via the Left Hand Foundation website at lhbfoundation.org/oktoberfest.

“We love the vibe at Left Hand and playing indoors there was always great,” said Jon Hegel, saxophonist for Denver-based Judge Roughneck, a ska-reggae band that will play Oktoberfest Sept. 24. “Outdoor on a fall day for Oktoberfest will be amazing.”

The six-member group, that has played Red Rocks over 20 times, continues to take stages by storm.

From turning out original material to collaborating with Fishbone’s Angelo Moore on a cover of The English Beat’s “Mirror in the Bathroom,” it’s easy to see why Judge Roughneck has had an expansive career lasting 26 years.

“We play 2Tone ska, mostly, and we dress in traditional two-tone style suits and early jazz style fashion, but love beer — even room temperature at times,” said Byron Shaw, lead vocalist of Judge Roughneck.

Judge Roughneck will play at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 24. Then I Fly will play prior, at 4:15 p.m.

Oktoberfest offerings also promises lobster rolls from The Maine Event on Sept. 24.

Games for adults and kids will be included each day, including stein-holding competitions and contests for best dressed.

“Even during these unpredictable and uncertain times, the Left Hand Foundation can still put on a really fun and safe event that ultimately helps fulfill our overarching goal and purpose — to raise awareness and funds for organizations in our community,” Mahar said. “We’re confident that this event will do just that for A Woman’s Work.”

Colorado Oktoberfest celebrations

Loveland Oktoberfest

When: Sept. 17-19Where: Grimm Brothers Brewhouse, 623 N. Denver Ave., LovelandWhat: Food trucks, craft vendors, family activities and a concert at the Thunder Mountain Amphitheater. The event is open to all ages.Cost: FreeInfo: bit.ly/3BJTaF4

Parker Oktoberfest

When: Sept. 17-19Where: O’Brien Park, 10795 Victorian Drive, ParkerWhat: German music, games, beer garden, food booths, a kids’ area and more. Open to all ages.Cost: FreeInfo: bit.ly/3DY1XFh

Denver Kickers Oktoberfest

When: Sept. 17-19Where: 16676 W. 50th, GoldenWhat: Traditional German food, live music, beer and wine, activities for adults, teens and children. All ages welcome to attend.Cost: Tickets range from $10 to $70 per person. Kids under age 21 years are free.Info: denverkickersoktoberfest.com

Denver Oktoberfest

When: Sept. 17-19 and Sept. 24-26.Where: 21st Avenue and Larimer Street in DenverWhat: Stein hoisting competitions, keg bowling, food trucks and booths, vendor area, beer gardens, live music and more. Kids are allowed with a parent or legal guardian.Cost: Tickets range from $15 per person up to $65 per person with VIP options ranging from $75 per person up to $300 per person.Info: thedenveroktoberfest.com

Longmont Oktoberfest

When: Sept. 22-26Where: Left Hand Brewing’s Garden, 1245 Boston Ave., LongmontWhat: Brews, live music lineups, local food vendors and Oktoberfest-themed activitiesCost: $5, children age 12 years and younger are free.Info: bit.ly/3E59EtF

OktoBREWfest

When: Sept. 24-25Where: Lincoln Park, between 9th and 10th avenues in downtown GreeleyWhat: Breweries and distilleries from around Colorado, food booths, a kids’ zone, pumpkin decorating, face painting, live music and more. All ages invited to attend.Cost: FreeInfo: bit.ly/38U2hXf

Oktobeerfest

When: Sept. 24-25Where: Lutheran Church of Hope, 1305 W. 10th Ave., BroomfieldWhat: Craft beer, German food, kids’ games, 50/50 raffle and polka dancingCost: Fundraiser to support community outreach ministries.Info: lchope.org/oktobeerfest

Brecktoberfest

When: Sept. 24-26Where: Main Street in BreckWhat: This giant festival closes down Main Street in Breckenridge with beer, German food, live music, keg tapping and children’s activities.Cost: $50 for three-hour sessionsInfo: gobreck.com/event/breckenridge-oktoberfest

Autumn Gold Festival

When: Sept. 25-26Where: Bond Park, 170 MacGregor Ave., Estes ParkWhat: Beer, brats, live music, kids’ zone, vendors and more. The event is open to all ages of adults, teens and children.Cost: FreeInfo: bit.ly/3DNKkrI

Berthoud Oktoberfest

When: Oct. 2Where: Fickel Park, 620 Mountain Ave., BerthoudWhat: German music, food booths, beer, activities for kids and more. All ages welcome to attend.Cost: FreeInfo: bit.ly/3l3Qsni

Greeley Tribune reporter Tamara Markard contributed to this story.