Entries sought for Boulder St. Vrain Watershed Art Contest

The Keep it Clean Partnership is inviting students to submit their artwork in the first Boulder St. Vrain Watershed Art Contest.

The Keep it Clean Partnership is an organization made up of seven communities that focuses on watershed level efforts.

Submissions for the art contest must explore the question, “How does water connect everyone in the Boulder St. Vrain watershed?” Entries must be 8.5-inch by 11-inch two-dimensional artwork. Photographs will not be accepted.

Any student in kindergarten through 12th grade living in Boulder County or attending schools in the Boulder Valley School District or St. Vrain Valley School District can enter.

Students who submit their work have a chance of being awarded an Honorable Mention or a Grand Prize. Honorable Mentions will receive a $20 Art Parts gift card and Grand Prize winners will receive a gift basket of art supplies and an Art Parts gift card.

Art submissions can be scanned and submitted through an online form or can be emailed to cramirezbentley@bouldercounty.org. Submissions can also be mailed to Keep it Clean Partnership, PO Box 471. All emailed and mailed entries must include the student’s first and last name, grade level, town or city they live in, school name and district, and the parent or guardian’s name and email.

The deadline to submit artwork is 11:59 p.m. Oct. 29. Winners will be announced by Nov. 19.

For more information about contest rules, visit keepitcleanpartnership.org/art. Contact Keep it Clean Outreach Specialist Cristina Ramirez at cramirezbentley@bouldercounty.org for more information about the Keep it Clean Partnership and art contest.