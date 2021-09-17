GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder City Council candidate hasn’t…

Local News

Boulder City Council candidate hasn’t filed lawsuit yet

By | dswearingen@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify the timing of the threatened lawsuit’s potential filing.

The Boulder City Council candidate who threatened a lawsuit against some community members has not yet done so.

Candidate Steve Rosenblum sent a cease and desist letter to the Boulder Progressives and at least 10 community members last week, arguing there has been a coordinated campaign against his candidacy.

Rosenblum and his lawyer, former Boulder County District Attorney Stan Garnett, originally said they intended to file a formal complaint in district court at some point after 5 p.m. Thursday. However, Garnett said the two had yet to so as of Friday evening after agreeing to allow more time for dialogue.

Among other things, the yet-to-be-filed complaint alleges that some of the people named within it have worked to prevent Rosenblum from receiving campaign endorsements. It also alleges that websites and social media accounts have been set up with Rosenblum’s likeness.

The letter requested that those named take down the websites and accounts and issue an apology through Garnett by 5 p.m. Thursday.

