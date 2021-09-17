Boulder County cone zones for Sept. 19-24

Boulder

30th Street and Colorado Avenue: There are right lane westbound lane closures on Colorado Avenue and on north and southbound roads on 30th Street. Near 33rd Street, traffic transitions to the west, with the southbound lane closed. Left turn lanes are maintained. Bikes merge with traffic. The northbound bus stop on 30th Street is closed. Work occurs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The project is expected to conclude Oct. 14.

Pearl and Mapleton streets: 30th Street has intermittent lane closures in the northbound right lane. The lane closure is between Pearl Street and Mapleton Street. Traffic is being directed with arrow boards and traffic control devices. Construction occurs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The project is expected to be complete in July.

Central Avenue near 57th Court: The pedestrian bridge is closed at Central Avenue near 57th Court. An active detour is in place behind traffic barricades in the roadway. There is no set date for reopening the bridge.

Pearl Street: Pearl Street from Ninth to 11th streets is closed until Oct. 31.

Pennsylvania Avenue: Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th to 13th streets is closed until Oct. 31.

Dewey and Maxwell streets: Fourth Street is closed between Dewey and Maxwell streets. Traffic will be detoured to Fifth Street between Dewey and Maxwell. Traffic control devices are in use. Sidewalk will remain open for pedestrians. Construction takes place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work is expected to be complete Sept. 28.

and Walnut streets. Traffic will be detoured to 28th Street between Pearl and Walnut . Work is expected to occur from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and end Sunday. sept. 18 and 19″]

North Broadway Street: Concrete is being added and bike lanes are being installed on North Broadway. Vehicle lanes shift to the existing northbound lane and bike lane. The west sidewalk is closed. Construction occurs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is expected to be complete Sept. 30.

Flagstaff Road and Broadway: Milling, patching and resurfacing is occurring from Flagstaff Road to Broadway. Work occurs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is expected to be complete Friday.

Boulder County

U.S. 287 and Isabelle Road: There are single-lane closures between U.S. 287 and Isabelle Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Longmont

First and Emery streets: There is a lane shift in place on the south side of First Avenue to allow room for contractors to work.

Multiple locations: Chip seal is being applied on Ninth Avenue from Hover Street to Coffman Street, from 21st Avenue from Horizon Parkway to Hover Street, Lashley Street from Third Avenue to 17th Avenue and Mountain View Avenue from Main Street to Collyer Street.

Emery Street: A partial street closure north of Second Avenue will take place from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Lafayette

120th Street: Traffic on 120th Street south of the intersection at South Boulder Road is down to single-lane, alternating travel configuration, for motorists. A temporary traffic signal will be used to direct traffic. This impact will be in place 24 hours per day, seven days a week for the next several months. Heavy traffic impacts are expected, and motorists should use alternative routes.

Robin Hood Street: Robin Hood is closed from Little John Court to South Boulder Road for the next several weeks to allow crews to locate utilities and conduct drainage work. To access South Boulder Road, drivers can access Avalon Avenue or Saratoga Drive as alternate routes.

South Boulder Road: The eastern portion of LaMont Does Park parking lot is under construction and is closed. The parking lot on Saratoga Drive will remain open and accessible for overflow parking.

South Boulder Road: There will be occasional alternating single-lane closures on 120th Street south of the South Boulder Road intersection. The new two-way configuration on the north side of South Boulder Road is in place. Eastbound and westbound traffic will continue to use this configuration while crews install storm sewer pipe. Motorists can expect minor delays due to buses stopping to pick up and drop off passengers. Motorists can expect to see crews working in the area from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Superior

Downtown Superior: The sidewalk on the west side of Superior Drive between Main Street and Old Rail Way is closed for utility work. Pedestrians may use the side on the east side of Superior Drive. Parking on the west side of Superior Drive between Main Street and Old Rail Way is also closed. The construction access road north of Main Street is closed due to the construction of the Marshall Road bridge.

Multiple areas: Discovery Parkway, Village Green Way, Central Park Way, Promenade north and Promenade south are tentatively scheduled to receive top lift paving Monday through Wednesday. Street parking is not allowed on these days. No parking signs will be posted 24 hours in advance. Any vehicles parked on the roadway during paving will be towed. Alternate routes advised and there will be delays as flaggers assist motorists through the work zones. Paving will start at 7 a.m. each day.

McCaslin Boulevard: In order to complete a resurfacing project on McCaslin Boulevard, the road will be closed to all motorists and bicycles between Coalton Road and Colo. 128 on Monday with a tentative reopening date of Oct. 8. This is a full-width resurfacing including the bike lanes. The existing roadway will be milled, leaving a dangerous surface for bicyclists. Cyclists should stay out of the work zone during both construction and nonconstruction periods.