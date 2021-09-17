Woman injured when struck by vehicle on Pearl Street in Boulder

A woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street at 26th and Pearl streets on Friday.

She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, said Sgt. Jim MacPherson with the Boulder Police Department.

MacPherson said she was crossing the street from west to east when she was hit by a Jeep Wrangler about 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

The driver of the car remained on scene following the crash and is cooperating with the investigation, MacPherson said.

The crash is still under investigation, and the extent of the woman’s injuries and her age were not readily available by the Boulder Police Department.