Coroner: Cyclist who died in single-bike crash was Longmont man

Boulder County Coroner’s Office
Boulder County Coroner’s Office
The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died last Wednesday on Sugar Loaf Road as Philip Frost, 37, of Longmont.

Boulder police Sgt. Cody Sears said authorities were contacted for the call at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday. Sears said Frost was cycling Wednesday in the 2100 block of Sugarloaf Road when he lost control of his bike and crashed into a guardrail.

Sears said good Samaritans and a volunteer firefighter came to Frost’s aid and performed CPR until more help arrived.

Frost was airlifted to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital, where Sears said Frost died from his injuries.

Sears said the man was wearing a helmet. He said it is believed Frost may have hit some sand on the shoulder of the road, causing him to lose control of his bike.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has completed an autopsy, and the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.

