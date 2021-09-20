GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

New CU Boulder exhibit celebrates transgender,…

Latest Headlines

New CU Boulder exhibit celebrates transgender, gender non-conforming people

James Baker, left, and Roxy Witham, study beneath the Transcend Art display at the Laughing Goat at Norlin Library on Thursday. The exhibit at the University of Colorado Boulder is one of the largest exhibits depicting transgender people to be shown on campus. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
James Baker, left, and Roxy Witham, study beneath the Transcend Art display at the Laughing Goat at Norlin Library on Thursday. The exhibit at the University of Colorado Boulder is one of the largest exhibits depicting transgender people to be shown on campus. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
By | klangford@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A new exhibit at the University of Colorado Boulder’s Norlin Library celebrates transgender and gender-nonconforming people in a rainbow of color, using prints from artist Rae Senarighi’s “Transcend” portrait series to bring their joy and power into focus.

The portraits, hanging in the library’s Laughing Goat Cafe for the fall semester, were originally meant to be displayed at the university’s Transforming Gender Conference in March 2020. The conference was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The exhibit is the first time that the CU Pride Office and University Libraries have collaborated, said Assistant Professor Linds Roberts, and is one of the largest exhibits depicting transgender people to be shown on campus.

“When I think about people seeing art that represents themselves, I really see that as a way for them to step back into their dignity and a way to honor their stories here on campus, for queer and transgender and nonbinary individuals but also the people who love them,” Roberts said.

The portraits use a rainbow of colors to depict each subject, with their clothing shown in black and white and set against a bright blue sky. Some are laughing, some are serious.

“I think we hear so much about death and suicide around transgender people that we forget the joy and beauty and incredible resiliency that’s here too,” Roberts said.

The portraits’ location in the library cafe make it easy for people to encounter them throughout the day, said Alex Dutro-Maeda, assistant director of the Pride Office.

“I think visibility is key, and the positive, empowering nature of the artwork is the other key,” Dutro-Maeda said. “Trans people don’t get to see themselves reflected in media very often, and when they do see themselves depicted publicly they’re often cast as a victim, a joke or a villain.”

Instead, Dutro-Maeda said, the portraits by Senarighi have a way of capturing the essence of the subjects and showing them not just as one identity, but as an entire person.

“To be able to see that publicly and encounter that publicly is really powerful,” Dutro-Maeda said.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Vinyl Chain Link Fencing Is A Great Choice

    For durability and affordability, vinyl chain link fencing is a great choice. It has the strength of regular chain link,...
  2. Is Your Roof Ready For Winter?

    Inclement weather is ahead. Is your roof ready for winter? Budget Home Supply is your complete source in Longmont for...
  3. Consignment Art And Collectibles

    Art lives forever! Now is your chance to enjoy pre-owned art at amazing prices. Come in to Between Friends Upscale...
  4. Amazing Value: An AquafyIV Membership

    Proper hydration is essential for good health. It boosts skin health, lubricates joints, and helps to circulate oxygen throughout your...
  5. Making Patients Better For More Than 40 Years

    TMJ (temporomandibular joint disorder) is a chronic inflammatory condition that can cause a lifetime of discomfort. If you experience earaches,...