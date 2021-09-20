Two hikers rescued Saturday in Boulder County after suffering dehydration

Two hikers on Saturday were rescued after they reported suffering from dehydration.

About 2:40 p.m. Saturday, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a 61-year-old woman hiker from Westminster was suffering from dehydration and exertion on the Doudy Draw & Flatirons Vista South, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Members of the Mountain View Fire Protection District and Boulder Open Space & Mountain Parks located the hiker approximately 0.8 miles from the end of the drivable road out of the Flatirons Vista Trailhead, the release said. Rescuers assisted in hydrating the hiker and placed her in a litter and carried her to an ambulance. She was taken to a hospital for further evaluation. The rescue took about one in half hours.

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office received a call for its second rescue about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, the release said. The caller said a climber, descending from the back of the Third Flatiron, was suffering from dehydration. Rescuers from the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group located the hiker on the south side of the Third Flatiron. The 25-year-old man from Columbia, Mo., was treated with fluids and assisted to the Bluebell Shelter. He was later released. The rescue took about two hours.