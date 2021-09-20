GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Woman struck Friday by vehicle on Pearl Street dies

Woman struck Friday by vehicle on Pearl Street dies

An 83-year-old woman died after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street at the intersection of 26th and Pearl streets on Friday.

About 12:20 p.m. Friday, a 17-year-old male driving a Jeep Wrangler stopped at a red light at the intersection of 26th and Pearl streets and then turned right, according to a news release from Boulder Police Department. The vehicle struck an 83-year-old woman who was crossing the street.

She was taken to a hospital where she died from her serious injuries that night.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with officers. The investigation is still ongoing, said Boulder Police Spokesperson Dionne Waugh.

Additional information about the woman will not be available until the Boulder County Corner’s Office completes its investigation and notifies family, the release said.

