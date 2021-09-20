GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

YWCA, NAACP Boulder County host virtual session on critical race theory

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
The YWCA and the NAACP Boulder County are hosting a virtual information session from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on “Critical Race Theory — What it is and isn’t.”

Participants will learn from a panel of experts, during a moderated discussion, “the information needed to challenge the misrepresentations of Critical Race Theory being used to create barriers for educators who are working toward more inclusive curriculum and equity programming in schools,” according to the organizers.

Panelists include Amie Baca-Oehlert, Colorado Education Association president; Ashlea J. Campbell, a recent graduate of the educational studies doctoral program at the University of Northern Colorado; Deborah Ortega, the founding director of the Latino Center for Community Engagement and Scholarship; and Stephanie Renee Toliver, an assistant professor at the University of Colorado Boulder.

To register to attend the discussion, go to bit.ly/YWCA-BeyondtheBuzzword.

