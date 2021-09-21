Boulder-based Popsocket enters phone case market

PopSockets LLC, the Boulder-based maker of cell phone grips, is expanding its offerings and entering the phone case market.

“PopCase’s integrated, slidable grip sits on a thin plastic band that moves up-and-down along channels on the sides of the case. The channel allows users to slide up and perfectly center the grip, giving a balanced mounting and landscape viewing experience, and to slide down for portrait stand mode—ideal for FaceTime, Zoom calls, creating TikTok videos, and wireless charging,” the company said in a news release.

The new cases, which come in four colors, are available online and at Target stores.

“When we launched the original grip in 2014, it felt natural to fix the grip to the center of phones. Over the years, as devices have evolved around wireless charging and more portrait-video app use, it became clear that we needed a movable grip experience,” Randy Chiang, vice president of design and development at PopSockets, said in the release.

