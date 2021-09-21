GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Cyclist hospitalized with minor injuries after being struck by vehicle Tuesday

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the day the incident happened.

A cyclist was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in Boulder.

Minor injuries were reported.

About 8:20 p.m., the Boulder Police Department responded to a vehicle versus cyclist crash at the intersection of 30th and Arapahoe streets.

“The vehicle was traveling northbound and making a right at Arapahoe Street,” said Sgt. Robyn Vanderleest. “The bicyclist was crossing southbound and was trying to catch a bus and veered into the eastbound lanes. The bicyclist was struck by the front of the vehicle.”

The cyclist is a 29-year-old man, and the driver of the vehicle is a 62-year-old man, she said.

Witnesses said the vehicle had a green light, and the cyclist entered the crosswalk, Vanderleest said. She said police are waiting until they can watch videos of the crash before making a determination of who is at fault.

The cyclist had scrapes from being knocked off his bike and was taken to the hospital.

“We expect his injuries to be minor,” Vanderleest said.

