Feeling lucky? Combined jackpots for Powerball and Mega Millions are over $900 million

This July 1, 2016, file photo shows Mega Millions lottery tickets on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. The Mega Million jackpot has reached a record high of $1.6 billion for the next drawing on Oct. 23, 2018.
By | knicholson@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The combined jackpots for two lottery games — Powerball and Mega Millions — is over $900 million.

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $490 million, according to Colorado lottery officials, and the Mega Millions jackpot an estimated $432 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is today and the upcoming Powerball drawing is on Wednesday. The estimated cash value of the Powerball jackpot winning ticket is $355,100,000. The estimated cash value of the jackpot prize of Mega Millions is $312,800,000.

The total estimated combined jackpot for both games is $922 million. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot prize is 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot prize is 1 in 302 million.

In January, both games had a combined cash jackpot of about $1.6 billion.

