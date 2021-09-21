Feeling lucky? Combined jackpots for Powerball and Mega Millions are over $900 million

The combined jackpots for two lottery games — Powerball and Mega Millions — is over $900 million.

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $490 million, according to Colorado lottery officials, and the Mega Millions jackpot an estimated $432 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is today and the upcoming Powerball drawing is on Wednesday. The estimated cash value of the Powerball jackpot winning ticket is $355,100,000. The estimated cash value of the jackpot prize of Mega Millions is $312,800,000.

The total estimated combined jackpot for both games is $922 million. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot prize is 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot prize is 1 in 302 million.

In January, both games had a combined cash jackpot of about $1.6 billion.