25th annual Lafayette Oatmeal Festival postponed again

The Lafayette Chamber of Commerce again has postponed its 25th annual Lafayette Oatmeal Festival because of health and safety concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously scheduled for Oct. 23 after being postponed in January, the event is now scheduled for Jan. 8 next year.

Vicki Trumbo, executive director of the Lafayette Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber is hoping it will be able to put on the event next year.

“We are saddened that we can’t do this event in 2021 as everyone loves the Oatmeal Festival,” Trumbo wrote in an email. “But there’s not much we can do, and we’ve learned that we have to pivot and do things differently with events like every other organization.

“We have our golf tournament on Oct. 4 but that is the last event the chamber has for 2021.”

According to a news release, Boulder Valley School District had approved the chamber’s contract to have the event at Pioneer Elementary School in Lafayette.

Because of the rising cases of COVID-19, the new indoor mask mandate from Boulder County, and health and safety concerns for children and the community as a whole, the district notified the chamber that it would no longer be able to use the facility.

“Quaker Oats has been the sponsor of this event for 25 years and told us early in 2021 that they were committed to being part of the Oatmeal Fest again and that whenever we felt like we could safely do this event, they were on board,” Trumbo wrote. “They have made the same commitment for 2022.”

For more information about the event, visit bit.ly/3o0hpeK.