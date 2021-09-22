Charred trees from Cal-Wood wildfire have been carved into bench masterpieces at Chautauqua

Last autumn, the Cal-Wood fire devastated Colorado — damaging a slew of homes and burning up over 10,000 acres.

Charred trees — casualties of last year’s disaster — have been sanded down and repurposed into beautiful benches painted by artists as part of Chautauqua’s “Art in the Park” program.

Twenty dazzling adult-size benches and 15 child-size benches — on display through Oct. 17 — will be auctioned to raise funds for Chautauqua’s wildfire prevention efforts and Cal-Wood Education Center’s ongoing wildfire recovery campaign.

The Oct. 17 fire ravaged 600 acres of Cal-Wood Education Center’s mountaintop and staff anticipate restoration will cost millions of dollars and take between five to 10 years. For close to 40 years, the center has hosted thousands of Coloradans through school programs, Latino Family Camps and summer camps.

“After we wrapped up our last ‘Art In The Park’ exhibit, Richard Lopez — Cal-Wood Education Center’s board president — reached out to us to get advice on how to host a similar event,” said Debbie Stewart, Chautauqua’s director of development. “He told us about his idea to build benches from trees burned in the Cal-Wood Fire to raise funds for their recovery effort and also help offset losses from the pandemic.”

Before artists could apply even a drip of paint to the surface, the hunks of singed remnants had to be transformed.

“When we moved into the bench-building phase of the project, the team of Cal-Wood staff and volunteers blew us away with how they orchestrated and completed the monumental task of sourcing the wood, milling the lumber, planing the boards and building the benches,” Stewart said. “It was an incredibly impressive operation.”

Even prior to being jazzed up by area creatives, the benches possessed much beauty.

“The undecorated benches were gorgeous,” Stewart said. “We knew the artists would be thrilled with their blank canvas. On the day the artists delivered their finished benches, we were awestruck by how spectacular the benches all were.”

The interest in project participation was high from the start.

“I was asked to head the jury to find and select the 35 artists for this project,” said Boulder-based artist Rick Dallago. “We had almost 200 applicants from up and down the Front Range vying to design a bench. Everyone wanted to help Cal-Wood Educational Center and Colorado Chautauqua.”

Dallago also felt the call to paint a bench of his own for the auction and he found inspiration in a classic fairytale.

Although his design has a whimsical aesthetic, its layered meaning may surprise onlookers.

“After touring the forest destroyed in last year’s Cal-Wood fire, I saw the need to rethink how we rebuild,” Dallago said. “Do we choose the simple fix or the permanent, more expensive route? The ‘Three Little Pigs’ teaches that a good plan and hard work is the most resilient. How we mitigate fire and climate change is a top priority that deserves a ‘brick house’ solution.”

From pieces that pay homage to the beauty of Colorado to those that take on a more abstract or comic-book vibe, the colorful benches would certainly add to the properties of collectors.

They can be added to a garden under the shade of a tree or used as a piece of conversation-starting indoor furniture.

“I love seeing the finished benches and how each artist creates a unique masterpiece,” Dallago said. “I love watching all the children running from bench to bench. I purposely wanted my bench to appeal to the kid in all of us.”

Three of the benches were painted by children artists.

“As a collection, there really is something for everyone,” Stewart said. “We have some well-established artists who have had their work featured in galleries throughout the country, but we also have some very talented emerging artists. Several of our benches were painted by artists of color and artists who represent diverse voices.”

“Taking in the View,” by Denver-based creator Jason Bushey, has an impressive sculptural element to it — stretching way beyond the limitations one would think a bench would have.

“This piece represents all the amazing views I’ve taken in from benches, across the state, over the years,” Bushey said. “So I thought, what about a bench that is a view. I started off carving foam as a substructure, shaping the mountains. Then I layered epoxy puddy over the foam to cure. After that, I sanded and painted the bench.”

The end result — textured mountains against an indigo sky, filled with billowy clouds — is certainly extraordinary.

“I am honored to be a part of such a pertinent cause, that touches people across the entire country,” Bushey said. “While I sit on a bench and take in the sights, I’m often reminded of all the hard work that goes into keeping our parks maintained and accessible to all. Especially with all the wildfires over the past few years and smoke still obscuring our beautiful planet’s views. To be able to give back to that is a true blessing.”

Most starting bids for the benches begin at $500.

“We don’t have a monetary goal, but we’ve already received many bids,” Stewart said. “We hope knowing that Cal-Wood, Chautauqua and the artists are the beneficiaries will inspire the community to support this fundraiser. Plus, how often do you have an opportunity to own a handcrafted bench that is also a custom work of art?”

Stewart’s passion for the project is also rooted in her direct connection to last year’s Cal-Wood fire. Her home was one of two homes in her neighborhood burned, but not completely destroyed.

“We’re still doing some rebuilding and recovery, but we were incredibly fortunate,” Stewart said. “A group of mostly volunteer firefighters saved our home. We have extreme survivor’s guilt, though. We live in the Foothills Ranch neighborhood. There used to be seven homes, but now there are four. We live in the house closest to the Mountain Ridge neighborhood that was decimated by the fire.”

When not able to live in her home, Stewart sought refuge at Chautauqua.

“We moved back in much too soon, but we had a house to go back to,” Stewart said. “We lived in a cottage at Chautauqua while our house was unlivable near another cottage where good friends and neighbors were staying. They lost everything. It was gut-wrenching.”

Witnessing firsthand the irreversible damage wildfires can cause, Stewart is passionate about preventing further disasters.

“Chautauqua is essentially a wooden village,” Stewart said. “A wildfire would be catastrophic for our historic campus. We are actively looking at ways to reduce this vulnerability and also working with local agencies on strategies for wildfire prevention, especially in the context of urban areas adjacent to forests and open space.”

In addition to visiting Chautauqua and checking out the benches, folks are encouraged to snap a creative photo with a bench for an Instagram contest Chautauqua is running. Potential prizes include Hydro Flask Hydration Packs and a Chautauqua General Store gift certificate.

“The contest is a way to engage our community and allows us to share these joyful images,” Stewart said. “It’s also a way for us to encourage people to see the benches in person. Hosting a contest that calls attention to this project is another opportunity for us to remind our community that — as the first anniversary of the Cal-Wood Fire approaches — Cal-Wood Education Center is still in heavy recovery mode. We need to rally around this cherished organization and remember they are still in crisis.”