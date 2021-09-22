Coroner IDs woman killed Friday after being hit by vehicle

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who died Friday after she was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 26th and Pearl streets as Dit Ying Chow, 83, of Boulder.

About 12:20 p.m. Friday, a 17-year-old male driving a Jeep Wrangler stopped at a red light at the intersection of 26th and Pearl streets and then turned right, according to a news release from Boulder Police Department. The vehicle struck Chow who was crossing the street.

She was taken to a hospital where she died from her serious injuries that night.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with officers. The investigation is still ongoing, said Boulder Police Spokesperson Dionne Waugh.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has completed an autopsy, and the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.