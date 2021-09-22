Rocky Mountain Gamer: Two simple tricks to upgrade gaming systems

Technology is the epitome of a dual-edged sword.

The online generation of game consoles (now actually several generations in) allows publishers to release unfinished or even broken games with the plan to patch them online later.

It also allows hardware makers to refine the systems we play on and add features to enhance our experience.

Two such features — one expected and one a complete surprise — appeared this month, giving players a couple of highly requested features.

First up we have the PlayStation 5, still under a year old.

One of the most controversial design decisions was to outfit the PS5 with a small-ish hard drive. Now, the Xbox Series X, with its 1 TB drive, isn’t exactly a bottomless font of storage. But the PS5 weighs in at only 875 GB, nearly 20 percent smaller — and this, with games getting larger all the time.

Some games now weigh in at more than 100 GB, with “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” tipping the scales at 225 GB when fully installed. That means about a dozen games could completely fill the built-in storage, making it necessary to archive and reinstall games more than many gamers would like.

However, Sony shipped the PS5 with an expansion port to install a secondary SSD drive to increase your storage (this doesn’t account for the fact you can play PS4 games off a standard external USB drive to save some space there).

Sounds great, right? It might have been if Sony activated that port when the system launched in 2020. Alas, the expansion port came as a future promise for the patient, and a taunt for the rest of us.

Finally, roughly 10 months after launch, Sony released updated firmware that supports the SSD expansion, and it works gloriously.

For my expansion I purchased a Samsung 980 Pro M.2 SSD. People will note that this isn’t one of the cheaper drives on the market. The 2 TB model I chose carries an SRP of $430, though it can be found for as much as $70 cheaper if you shop around.

And before I get accused of being one of those tech guys who always wants to have the most advanced, fastest gear (which I totally am) it must be noted that the minimum specs required by the PS5: a PCIe Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD with a capacity of between 250 GB and 4 TB, read speed of at least 5,500 MB/s and “effective heat dissipation.”

In other words, you aren’t finding a compatible drive in the bargain bin.

It’s best to check online to make sure your chosen drive has been tested by someone and noted as compatible. The other thing to keep in mind is the “effective heat dissipation.”

The SSD expansion drive fits in a little compartment in the PS5, and SSDs are notoriously hot. So make sure that the drive you buy either comes with heatsink or that you purchase one. Again, check online for recommendations and don’t worry, a good one will set you back less than $15.

The installation took less than 10 minutes, including putting the drive into the heatsink and disconnecting/connecting the console from my entertainment system. It works like a dream and is just as fast as the original internal drive. Now I have 2.875 TB of space and should be good for the foreseeable future.

Gamers pushing their original drives to (or past) capacity will appreciate the ability to upgrade so simply, and while these drives are pricy, they come in enough sizes to give gamers some solid options.

The other upgrade we received this month is simpler. As simple as updating the firmware on your Nintendo Switch.

Also, there is a good chance it won’t cost you anything, assuming you have some sort of Bluetooth headphones/earbuds you like using.

That’s right, it’s finally possible to use Bluetooth audio with your Switch without purchasing an awkward adaptor. And it turns out the console had the capability the whole time — four years — but it took the engineers some time to work it out.

The Switch has always used Bluetooth for its controllers, but required a wired headset, or an additional third-party adaptor to go wireless.

Now you can have two controllers and a headset connected through the system’s internal Bluetooth, and I’m pleased to report it works wonderfully. I tested it with both my Beats Solo headset, and a pair of LG earbuds, and had no difficulties at all.

With the new Switch OLED edition coming out in a couple of weeks, it’s great to see one of the most requested features make its way to not just the new Switch version, but to all of them. It took longer than we wanted, but at least Nintendo got us here.