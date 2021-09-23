GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

CU Regents seek presidential search committee members

University of Colorado’s Board of Regents is seeking applications for people interested in serving on a search committee that will help find the system’s next president.

The search committee will be made up of community members as well as faculty, staff, students and alumni. Applications will be accepted through Oct. 21. The Board of Regents “is seeking nominations for individuals with diverse backgrounds and experiences,” the system announced in a news release.

Regents will make committee selections by mid-November, according to the system announcement, and the committee is expected to begin its work in December and continue through the spring before making recommendations to the board.

The application is available at cu.edu/presidential-search and questions can be sent to presidentialsearch@cu.edu.

