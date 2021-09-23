Nonprofit raffles 1965 Ford Mustang to raise money

Longmont nonprofit Can’d Aid is selling raffle tickets for a ‘65 Ford Mustang to help support the organization’s community work.

Can’d Aid is a nationally recognized organization that distributes water, protects and restores the environment and increases access and opportunities for underserved youth to experience music, arts and the outdoors.

Raffle tickets are $25 and are on sale through Oct. 1. The winner will receive a premium condition ‘65 Ford Mustang with cream leather seats donated by Colorado’s Dale Katechis, founder of Oskar Blues Brewery and Can’d Aid Board of Directors president. The winner will be announced Oct. 2.

All proceeds from ticket sales will support Can’d Aid’s community efforts nationwide.

For more information about the raffle, visit candaid.salsalabs.org/65mustang/index.html. Visit candaid.org for more information about Can’d Aid.