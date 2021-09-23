GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Nonprofit raffles 1965 Ford Mustang to raise money

Local News

Nonprofit raffles 1965 Ford Mustang to raise money

By | For the Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Longmont nonprofit Can’d Aid is selling raffle tickets for a ‘65 Ford Mustang to help support the organization’s community work.

Can’d Aid is a nationally recognized organization that distributes water, protects and restores the environment and increases access and opportunities for underserved youth to experience music, arts and the outdoors.

Raffle tickets are $25 and are on sale through Oct. 1. The winner will receive a premium condition ‘65 Ford Mustang with cream leather seats donated by Colorado’s Dale Katechis, founder of Oskar Blues Brewery and Can’d Aid Board of Directors president. The winner will be announced Oct. 2.

All proceeds from ticket sales will support Can’d Aid’s community efforts nationwide.

For more information about the raffle, visit candaid.salsalabs.org/65mustang/index.html. Visit candaid.org for more information about Can’d Aid.

More in Local News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. A Wonderful Fall Sweater Collection

    As the days grow cooler, you find yourself reaching in the closet for something warm and welcoming. Barbara & Company...
  2. Uncover Your Movement Wisdom With Pilates

    Pilates is a great way to maintain your overall wellness or recover from active injuries. Pilates work helps you uncover...
  3. The Number One Local Moving Company

    Moving can be stressful! So much to plan—and then you have to move all your belongings. Skyline Moving, the Number...
  4. Vinyl Chain Link Fencing Is A Great Choice

    For durability and affordability, vinyl chain link fencing is a great choice. It has the strength of regular chain link,...
  5. Is Your Roof Ready For Winter?

    Inclement weather is ahead. Is your roof ready for winter? Budget Home Supply is your complete source in Longmont for...