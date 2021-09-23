GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Parolee accused of peeping on, videotaping Boulder women set for trial

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Vincent Calhoun (Colorado Department of Corrections)

A man accused of videotaping numerous women in their homes in the University Hill area of Boulder last year is set for trial in early 2022.

Vincent Calhoun, 46, pleaded not guilty on Sept. 10 to 14 counts of invasion of privacy for sexual gratification, seven counts of attempted invasion of privacy and seven counts of trespassing and five habitual offender sentence enhancers.

He is now set for a seven-day trial starting Jan. 24. He also has a motions hearing on Dec. 2.

Calhoun was arrested by Fort Collins police in September after he was reportedly caught peeping into a resident’s window.

According to an affidavit, Fort Collins police examined Calhoun’s phone as part of that case and discovered more than 30 videos taken near Boulder that depicted naked or partially dressed women, some of them engaging sexual acts. It appeared none of the women were aware they were being recorded.

