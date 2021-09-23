State reports one new coronavirus outbreak in Boulder senior community

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported one new weekly coronavirus outbreak in Boulder County at an assisted living community.

According to the state’s report, the outbreak at Golden West Senior Living in Boulder, a nonprofit senior community, was reported on Sept. 20.

While the state report shows four staff cases, Donna Ruske, chief administrative officer for Golden West, said only three of those cases are active. A fourth employee had tested positive for the virus, but in late August.

Of the three current cases, Ruske said two of the staff members were fully vaccinated and a third was partially vaccinated.

Ruske said the nonprofit is following guidelines from the state for mitigating an outbreak, including regular testing.

“We are doing testing twice this week, PCR testing for all employees and all assisted living residents,” Ruske said. “We did the first round on Tuesday the 21st and got those results this morning and everyone (staff and residents) is negative.”

Ruske said the nonprofit will continue to test staff and residents for the virus for the next three weeks.

Since March 2020, Ruske said the nonprofit has followed coronavirus outbreak prevention guidelines outlined by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, including screening all visitors and staff entering the building, frequent hand washing and following mask mandates.

Ruske said it is thought the staff members who tested positive contracted the virus outside the assisted living community. She also said it is thought to be a coincidence that the three staff tested positive at the same time. She said the three employees did not live together.

The state report shows that Golden West has had two other coronavirus outbreaks, which were resolved Dec. 22, 2020, and March 19.

There were no new resolved outbreaks in Boulder County this week, according to the state report.