Ball to build Nevada plant, add 180 jobs

Business

Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL) is building a new aluminum beverage packaging plant in North Las Vegas that is expected to be operational by 2022 and will employ about 180 workers.

The company plans to invest nearly $290 million in its North Las Vegas facility over multiple years, according to a Ball news release.

“Our new North Las Vegas plant is Ball’s latest investment to serve accelerating demand for our portfolio of infinitely recyclable aluminum containers,” Ball beverage packaging vice president Kathleen Pitre said in the release. “The new plant is supported by numerous long-duration contracts for committed volume with our strategic global partners and regional customers and will enable us to serve customer and consumer needs for more sustainable aluminum beverage packaging while furthering our Drive for 10 vision.”

