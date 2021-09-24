Boulder County cone zones for Sept. 26-Oct. 1

Boulder

Pearl Street and Mapleton Avenue: 30th Street has intermittent lane closures in the northbound right lane. The lane closure is between Pearl and Mapleton. Traffic is being directed with arrow boards and traffic control devices. Construction occurs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The project is expected to be complete in July.

Central Avenue near 57th Court: The pedestrian bridge is closed at Central Avenue near 57th Court. An active detour is in place behind traffic barricades in the roadway. There is no set date for reopening the bridge.

Pearl Street: Pearl Street from Ninth to 11th streets is closed until Oct. 31.

Pennsylvania Avenue: Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th to 13th streets is closed until Oct. 31.

Flagstaff Road and Broadway: Milling, patching and resurfacing is occurring from Flagstaff Road to Broadway. Work occurs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is expected to be complete Thursday.

Dewey and Maxwell streets: Fourth Street is closed between Dewey and Maxwell. Traffic will be detoured to Fifth Street between Dewey and Maxwell. Traffic control devices are in use. The sidewalk will remain open for pedestrians. Construction takes place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work is expected to be complete Tuesday.

30th S and Valmont Road: There are single-lane closures on 30th and Valmont to Iris Avenue and west to 28th Street. Flaggers are in place to direct traffic. Construction for 30th and Valmont occurs from 9 a.m. to 4 pm. and from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for Iris Avenue and 28th Street. Work is expected to end Oct. 31.

Walnut Street and Mapleton Avenue: The right lane on 30th Street heading northbound has intermittent lane closures. Arrow boards and signage are being used to direct traffic between Walnut and Mapleton streets. The project is planned to be complete in July.

North Broadway Street: Concrete is being added and bike lanes are being installed on North Broadway. Vehicle lanes shift to the existing northbound lane and bike lane. The west sidewalk is closed. Construction occurs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is expected to be complete Thursday.

Boulder County

U.S. 287 and Isabelle Road: There are single-lane closures between U.S. 287 and Isabelle Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Longmont

First Avenue and Emery Street: There is a lane shift in place on the south side of First Avenue to allow room for contractors to work.

Lafayette

120th Street: Traffic on 120th Street south of the intersection at South Boulder Road is down to single-lane, alternating travel configuration for motorists. A temporary traffic signal will be used to direct traffic. This will be in place 24 hours per day, seven days a week for the next several months. Heavy traffic impacts are expected, and motorists should use alternative routes.

South Boulder Road: The eastern portion of LaMont Does Park parking lot is under construction and is closed. The parking lot on Saratoga Drive will remain open and accessible for overflow parking.

South Boulder Road: There will be occasional alternating single-lane closures on 120th Street south of the South Boulder Road intersection. The new two-way configuration on the north side of South Boulder Road is in place. Eastbound and westbound traffic will continue to use this configuration while crews install storm sewer pipe. Motorists can expect minor delays due to buses stopping to pick up and drop off passengers. Motorists can expect to see crews working in the area from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Erie

111th Street closure: The Nine Mile Corner Minor Subdivision project has moved into phase three of an offsite sewer line installation at 111th Street. The closure will be on 111th from just south of Dickens Street to the north side of Morris Court. Access for residents to the Arapahoe Ridge subdivisions will be at Morris Court from Arapahoe Road and Dickens Street from Flatiron Meadow Boulevard. The primary detour route for through traffic should be via U.S. 287 or 119th Street. Traffic control signage will be in place to highlight the expected detour routes. Motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists are urged to pay close attention to traffic control signs, reduce speeds and, if possible, avoid the construction area. The work on this phase is expected to last until Oct. 27.