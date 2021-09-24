GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder’s Mecha Fitness to open Louisville gym

Mecha Fitness, a Boulder-based gym, will open a second location in Louisville next week.

The Louisville location at 1817 Colo. 42 is set to open Sept. 30.

The facility is about 3,500 square feet and is equipped with two large studios, shower facilities, an infrared sauna and a retail area.

“We are incredibly excited to open the doors to our new location and bring the concept of mechanical-enhanced, high-intensity, low-impact, muscular endurance workouts to a broader community,” Mecha owner Rebecca Baack said in the release. “Athletes and fitness fans are always looking for something new, or a better approach to fitness, and we absolutely deliver that at Mecha. Our classes are totally unique, adaptable to all fitness levels, and focus on core muscular strength.”

Mecha will offer classes, including some exclusively for fully vaccinated clients.

A grand opening celebration is set for 11:30 a.m. Sept. 30. Visitors will be offered special rates.

