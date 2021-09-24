Front Range Stage: ‘Legally Blonde, The Musical’ in Longmont, ‘Climate Cabaret’ at CU Boulder,

As You Like It Fresh adaptation of Shakespeare’s romantic comedy performed outdoors, through Oct. 9, Band of Toughs, Buell Theatre, 1400 Curtis St., Denver; $12; bandoftoughs.org.

Avenue Q Musical comedy about bohemians in New York City, featuring puppets, but it’s decidedly not for kids, through Oct. 17, BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder; $65-$75; bdtstage.com.

Climate Cabaret Ten short plays about climate change by writers from around the world, Sept. 24-Oct. 3, CU Department of Theatre, University Theatre, CU campus, Boulder; $22; cupresents.org.

I Do! I Do! Musical that covers the peaks and valleys of a 50-year marriage, through Oct. 10, Arvada Center for the Arts, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada; $59-$77; arvadacenter.org.

Dracula: The Death of Nosferatu Family-friendly version of the Gothic tale, performed with a mild hike, through Oct. 31, Arts in the Open, Chautauqua Picnic Shelter, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder; $15-$20; chautauqua.com.

Fiddler on the Roof Bittersweet music about a milkman and his family who live in a Jewish shtetl overshadowed by the rise of anti-Semitism in early 20th-century Europe, Sept. 18-Oct. 10, Ovation West Musical Theatre, Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Dr., Evergreen; $20-$30; ovationwest.org.

Hundred Days Folk-rock musical that answers the question: What would you do if you had 100 days to live? Through Oct 10, Aurora Fox Theatre Company, 9900 E. Colfax Ave. Aurora; $14-$28; aurorafoxartscenter.org.

Legally Blonde, The Musical Stage version of the hit movie of the same name, through Nov. 28, Jesters Dinner Theatre, 224 Main St., Longmont; $17-$48; jesterstheatre.com.

The Lifespan of a Fact A demanding editor hires a neurotic fact-checker to go toe-to-toe with an eccentric author, through Oct. 16, Curious Theatre Company, 1080 Acoma St., Denver; curioustheatre.org.

Sisters In Law The story of two polar opposites who happen to be the first and second women on the U.S. Supreme Court, Sept. 25-Oct. 31, Theatre Or, John Hand Theater, 7653 1st Place, Denver; theateror.com.

Sojourners Project: Busing Original work that unpacks the history of desegregation busing in Denver Schools, through Sept. 26, IDEA Stages/Control Group, Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 1500 S. Dayton St., Aurora; $10-$40; sojourners.live.

Young Frankenstein Musical version of the classic Mel Brooks comedy, through Oct. 31, Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora; $20-$38; vintagetheatre.com.

Coming soon

American Son A mother frantically attempts to find information about her missing son from evasive detectives, Nov. 6-Dec. 11, Curious Theatre Company, 1080 Acoma St., Denver; curioustheatre.org.

Broadway’s Next Hit Musical An unscripted awards show where improvisers create an evening of music and humor, Dec. 1, Rialto Theater, 22 E. 4th St., Loveland; $39; rialtotheatrecenter.org.

Elephant Modern and timely response to the Black Lives Matter Movement and the shameful history of racism in America, Oct. 8-30, Benchmark Theatre, 1560 Teller St., Lakewood; $15-$30; benchmarktheatre.com.

The Improvised Shakespeare Company Improv actors create Shakespeare-styled scenarios on the spot, based on audience suggestions, Oct. 6-31, Denver Center, Garner Galleria Theatre, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $42; denvercenter.org.

Lizzie Rock ‘n roll musical about famed female killer Lizzie Borden, Oct. 8-31, Forge Light Theatreworks, People’s Building, 9995 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora; $20-$30; forgelighttheatreworks.com.

Macbeth Shakespeare’s tale of ambition and treachery, Oct. 14-24, Upstart Crow Theatre Company, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $21-$25; theupstartcrow.org.

This Random World Humorous and heartbreaking play that explores how we often travel parallel paths without noticing, Oct. 29-Nov. 14, Coal Creek Theater of Louisville, Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Ave., Louisville; cctlouisville.org

Steel Magnolias Charming bittersweet play about a group of Southern women who meet in the local hair salon, Oct. 1-24, Cherry Creek Theatre Company, Mizel Center, 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver; $22-$42; cherrycreektheatre.org.

White Christmas Musical featuring the songs of Irving Berlin, Nov. 13-Jan. 8, 2022, BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder; $65-$75; bdtstage.com.

To submit a theater pick, email the entry plus a high-resolution photo to features@prairiemountainmedia.com, with “Friday Mag theater pick” in the subject line.