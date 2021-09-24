GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

News

Say ‘Ahh’: Boulder bear gets up close and personal with security camera

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A bear got an impromptu dental exam early Thursday morning when it tried to eat a motion-activated security camera in south Boulder.

The video, captured at about 1:14 a.m. Thursday, shows the bear climbing a wall and inspecting a bug trap.

After it checked out the trap, the bear decided instead to see if it could snack on the camera, with the video capturing the inside of the bear’s mouth.

Bears enter hyperphagia and residents may see increased bear activity as they attempt to fatten up for the winter. Residents should be sure to secure trash, pick up fallen fruit and hide any other food sources to help prevent visits from bears.

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
