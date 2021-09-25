Broomfield police: One dead, two people hospitalized in shooting at Walgreens

Broomfield police said they have taken a 19-year-old man into custody in connection with a shooting outside a Walgreens on Saturday that left one man dead and two people hospitalized.

Rachel Haslett, Broomfield police public information officer, said police received a call about 11:30 a.m. for shots fired in the parking lot of a Walgreens, located at Midway Boulevard and Zuni Street.

“When we got to the scene, we did, unfortunately, find one deceased male at the scene,” Haslett said. “We did transport two others to the hospital, one female and one male. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.”

As of Saturday night, Haslett said the woman’s condition had stabilized. A juvenile boy, who was also hospitalized, was in critical condition. She said police didn’t yet plan to release the name of the suspect on Saturday.

Police believe the suspect and victims knew each other and that the shooting was not a random act of violence.

“They did not go inside the store. No one from the Walgreens was involved,” Haslett said. “For whatever reason, these people were in the parking lot, they knew each other, and at some point shots were fired.”

Haslett said a motive for the shooting is still being investigated. At least several shots were fired, but Haslett said police were working to determine exactly how many.

“A lot of people are asking why we didn’t issue a code red telling residents to shelter in place. We were confident very quickly that the community was safe and that this was not a random incident, where this person was going to go hurt other people,” Haslett said.

Officers are investigating a shooting at the Walgreens at Midway Blvd and Zuni St. At least 2 people transported to local hospitals. PIO is on the way and will have updates at the scene. Will also post updates on social media accounts. @broomfield @NMFirePIO pic.twitter.com/6WG5XGTbKh — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) September 25, 2021

Jon Portillo, a Broomfield resident, planned to run an errand at the Walgreens early Saturday afternoon, when he saw police tape surrounding the parking lot and the body of a person covered with a white sheet lying near a vehicle.

He said he runs errands at the Walgreens once or twice a week and has lived in an apartment complex in the area for the last six years.

“It’s really disturbing, right?” Portillo said. “You have kids here. You have a school down the road. You have a busy area where a lot of people live. It breaks our heart as a community to see this type of thing happen.”

Walgreens was closed for the remainder of the day. Jefferson County, Adams County and the Westminster police departments are assisting in the investigation.

This marks the second homicide in Broomfield this year, Haslett said. Michael Lewis, 71, was shot and killed in the Sunridge neighborhood Aug. 25. Joseph Maestas-Sanchez, 22, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with that shooting.

Haslett said police are seeking video footage from surrounding businesses, including the Walgreens. Police have also been in communication with at least one witness. Anyone who has information is asked to contact Broomfield police’s nonemergency number at 303-438-6405.

This is a developing story.