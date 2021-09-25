GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Daily coronavirus data for Colorado and the University of Colorado Boulder, reported Sept. 25, 2021

Colorado case data:

Total cases: 660,884

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,800

Total deaths among cases: 7,472

Total hospitalizations: 38,118

Total tested: 3,669,367

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,759,657

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,445,331

University of Colorado Boulder cases

New positive test results: 0

New diagnostic tests: 103

Total positive results for on-campus testing, since Aug. 9: 72

Total on-campus diagnostic tests: 3,382

