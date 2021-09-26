GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

CU Boulder student rescued after falling into mine shaft

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
A University of Colorado Boulder student was rescued overnight after falling about 25 feet into an abandoned mine shaft off the Switzerland Trail in Boulder County.

The man wasn’t injured in the fall, which was reported at close to midnight, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sugarloaf Fire Protection District responded, locating the man and his friends on Forest Service Road 211A. The man, a 19-year-old from Connecticut, was about 45 feet down the mine shaft, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The Fourmile Fire Protection District, Sunshine Fire Protection District and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist with the rescue, accessing the site using utility all-terrain vehicles. Rescuers helped the man climb out using a rope system. The rescue took about three-and-a-half hours.

Other agencies assisting with the rescue included American Medical Response, Boulder Emergency Squad and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.

