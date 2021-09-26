With University of Colorado Boulder South site approval, Boulder ready to begin preliminary design and permitting work

Now that the 308-acre CU South site is annexed into Boulder and the agreement has been signed by the University of Colorado Boulder and the city, initial work on the flood mitigation project is ready to begin.

According to Joe Taddeucci, Boulder’s director of utilities, permitting discussions and consultations with the various agencies have already begun. Ahead of construction, the flood mitigation project must receive approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Engineer’s Office and the city itself.

The City Council’s 6-1 decision to approve the annexation agreement, which outlines a path forward for development and flood mitigation at the property owned by CU Boulder, allows Boulder to complete the 30% design of the project and submit formal permit applications, Taddeucci said. The information in the agreement that specifies how the flood project components, including a dam, a floodwall and an earthen embankment, interact with the university’s future plans for the site also was a key piece of this, he added.

“The technical team will now be able to turn its primary focus to those design and permitting activities through the end of the year,” Taddeucci said.

However, simultaneously, opponents of the agreement are moving forward with a referendum, a city charter provision that allows people to reject a legislative matter passed by the City Council.

The referendum was approved for circulation Wednesday. It must be submitted by Oct. 21, and City Clerk Elesha Johnson will then have until Nov. 1 to review it for sufficiency. If it’s deemed insufficient, the committee will have 10 days to amend it with additional signatures. Constituents need to collect 3,336 signatures on the referendum petition — at least 10% of the average number of registered Boulder electors who voted in the previous two municipal candidate elections. The petition can request that the measure be repealed or submitted to a vote of the electors.

As the city moves forward with preliminary work for the 100-year South Boulder Creek flood mitigation project, CU Boulder, at least in the short term, plans to continue collaborating with the city to “help facilitate any needs they might have during their permitting process for the flood protection project,” spokesperson Josh Lindenstein said.

CU Boulder has always maintained that planning for the site is years out, and that’s still the case, he confirmed.

“Detailed site planning for university development is a few years out and hinges upon getting through the city’s deannexation option period,” he said.

Boulder’s ability to complete the flood mitigation work was contingent on annexation of the land. Because of this, if the city does not obtain the necessary permits for the project, there are provisions that allow it to disconnect the property from within its city limits.

Although the annexation agreement was generally finalized ahead of Tuesday’s hearing, there were a few edits made based on feedback from City Council members.

First, language was added to the intergovernmental agreement regarding a baseline study of the light and noise impacts to the state natural area on the property.

“In addition to establishing a baseline, the study will also define adverse material impacts to the state natural area and provide guidance on how to minimize any impact,” Deputy City Attorney Erin Poe said Tuesday.

The IGA now includes the requirement that if there are adverse impacts, the university and the city will collaboratively address the impacts at the university’s expense.

The other changes were fairly minor, aside from one that added language clarifying that CU should develop the area for 15-minute neighborhoods, a concept in which a person can meet most of their needs with a short walk or bike ride from their home.

On Tuesday, the City Council majority supported the annexation agreement, though there was less consensus about the ease in which they came to that decision. All agreed it came down to their duty to protect lives and property, given that the flood mitigation project is meant to protect some 2,300 residents.

For many community members, particularly members of the South Boulder Creek Action Group and those who live in Frasier Meadows and other areas heavily impacted by the 2013 flood, the vote of approval was a relief. Many took to social media Tuesday night after the vote to express their gratitude.

However, in addition to working on the referendum, opponents maintain the agreement is not specific enough, and that the process was not as transparent as it should have been. They have garnered enough signatures to put a separate measure on the November ballot that would require a vote on the annexation agreement ahead of the provision of any city utilities aside from flood control facilities. The ballot measure also requires that the agreement include specific details such as a site plan for development on the university-owned property.