GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Aspen outdoor retailer to buy Neptune…

Business

Aspen outdoor retailer to buy Neptune Mountaineering of Boulder

A deal for Neptune Mountaineering to be purchased by Aspen-based Ute Mountaineers outdoor retailer will close on Thursday, officials said. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
A deal for Neptune Mountaineering to be purchased by Aspen-based Ute Mountaineers outdoor retailer will close on Thursday, officials said. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Aspen-based Ute Mountaineer Ltd.’s off-market acquisition of Neptune Mountaineering in Boulder will close Thursday, a news release said.

Neptune is “one of the most respected independent outdoor retail stores in the world,” the release said.

It’s also “a venue for Gary Neptune’s renowned museum,” owners Andrew and Shelley Dunbar said.

Ute Mountaineer owners Bob Wade and Maile Spung are buying the business. The news release said the two businesses overlap on products, customers, community commitment and their respective reputations.

Founder Gary Neptune said, “There is a similar heritage with these two stores, and I think there couldn’t be a better choice to carry on the Neptune legacy.”

Neptune started his store in 1973 to repair climbing equipment, ice axes, and skis and ski boots, the store’s website said. Neptune retired and sold it in 2013; the Dunbars bought it four years later.

“It went through a transformational physical change,” the news release said, “and today is a captivating retail space with a reputation for a stellar product selection and an engaged, passionate staff.”

The Dunbars said the reinvigorated business means, “We did what we set out to do.”

The outdoor industry is thriving, CEOs told a BizWest Roundtable in May.

Neptune Mountaineering is the trade name of Neptune Outdoors LLC, secretary of state filings show.

© BizWest Media LLC

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Your Expert In Denver Real Estate

    Searching through Denver properties for sale goes a lot better when you work with Fred Smith. Fred brings real knowledge,...
  2. Home Care With Dignity

    Cozy Country Care offers an alternate to out-of-home assisted living. Their qualified nurses, CNAs, and personal caregivers provide home care...
  3. Authentic Chicago Style Hot Dogs

    Ever get the craving for a classic hot dog? You bet! You don’t have to go to the Windy City...
  4. Buying A Home In Boulder?

    Are you planning on buying a home in Boulder? Patrick Dolan and his team can make your search a pleasure!...
  5. Everyday Liquor Prices 3 To 5 Percent Lower

    Think of Twin Peaks Liquors as your worldwide beer headquarters. You can tour the world with brews from just about...