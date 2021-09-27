Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Sept. 27, 2021

New cases: 182

Total cases: 28,541

Total hospitalizations: 999

New hospitalizations: 11

11 Daily hospitalizations: 50

Daily discharges: 9

Total deaths: 269

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 117.4

7-day percent positivity: 3.4%

*Monday’s data from BCPH reflects three days’ worth of testing as it does not report new data on Saturdays and Sundays

Vaccination data

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received only one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 5%

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 78%

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 83%

Percent of new cases per municipality for the week of Sept. 20, 2021

Boulder: 18%

Longmont: 44%

Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 24%

Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 13%

*Boulder County Public Health changed its reporting from whole numbers to percentages beginning the week of May 23

Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality

Boulder: 9,474.7

Erie: 6,671.7

Lafayette: 7,826.3

Longmont: 9,984.8

Louisville: 6,921.1

Lyons: 5,276.0

Nederland: 2,337,7

Superior: 5,329.6

Unincorporated Boulder County: 6,141.1

Case data by racial demographic

White Cases: 65.2% Hospitalizations: 57.5% Deaths: 75.4%

Latino Cases: 29.6% Hospitalizations: 35.6% Deaths: 17.7%

Black Cases: 1.1% Hospitalizations: 1.5% Deaths: 1.2%

All other non-Latino and non-Black races: Cases: 4.1% Hospitalizations: 5.3% Deaths: 5.6%



* Boulder County’s population breaks down as 77.4% white, 14.0% Latino, 1.0% Black and 7.9% all other races

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Colorado case data

Total cases: 665,469

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,808

Total deaths among cases: 7,503

Total hospitalizations: 38,214

Total tested: 3,689,925

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,764,692

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,450,696

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

Total active cases: 35

Total staff quarantines: 1

Total students quarantines: 185

BVSD elementary schools

Aspen Creek PK-8: 9 active cases; 75 students quarantined and 1 staff member quarantined

Birch: 2 active cases

Columbine: 1 active case; 56 students quarantined

Eldorado PK-8: 1 active case; 20 students quarantined

Fireside: 3 active cases

Heatherwood: 2 active cases; 33 students quarantined

Horizons K-8: 1 active case

Louisville: 2 active cases

Ryan: 1 active case

University Hill: 1 active case

BVSD middle schools

Angevine: 2 active cases

Broomfield Heights: 1 active case

Centennial: 1 active case; 1 student quarantined

Manhattan Middle School of Arts: 1 active case

BVSD high schools

Boulder: 1 active case

Broomfield: 1 active case

BVSD other departments

BVSD Transportation: 1 active case

Community Montessori: 1 active case

Peak to Peak: 3 active cases

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

Total active student cases: 52

Total active staff cases: 16

Total staff quarantines: 1

Total student quarantines: 377

SVVSD elementary schools

Alpine: 2 students quarantined

Blue Mountain: 4 active student case; 1 student quarantined

Burlington: 1 active staff case; 32 students quarantined

Centennial: 1 active staff member case; 3 students quarantined

Central: 2 active student cases; 2 students quarantined

Columbine: 3 students quarantined

Erie: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined

Eagle Crest: 1 student quarantined

Fall River: 1 active student case; 5 students quarantined

Grand View: 3 active student cases; 6 students quarantined

Highlands: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 2 students quarantined

Hygiene: 1 students quarantined

Legacy: 1 student quarantined

Longmont Estates: 1 active student case; 4 students quarantined

Lyons: 1 student quarantined

Mead: 2 active student cases; 11 students quarantined

Mountain View: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined

Northridge: 2 students quarantined

Niwot: 1 student quarantined

Prairie Ridge: 1 active staff member case; 33 students quarantined

Red Hawk: 2 active student cases; 21 students quarantined

Rocky Mountain: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 6 students quarantined

Sanborn: 2 active student cases; 16 students quarantined

Soaring Heights PK-8: 2 active student cases; 15 students quarantined

Thunder Valley PK-8: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 28 students quarantined

Timberline PK-8: 2 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 6 students quarantined

SVVSD middle schools

Coal Ridge: 12 students quarantined

Erie: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 10 students quarantined

Longs Peak: 3 active student cases; 36 students quarantined

Mead: 11 students quarantined c

Sunset: 1 student quarantined

Trail Ridge: 2 active student cases; 6 students quarantined

Westview: 1 student quarantined

SVVSD high schools

Erie: 12 students quarantined

Frederick: 5 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 11 students quarantined

Longmont: 3 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 12 students quarantined

Mead: 3 active student cases; 1 student quarantined

New Meridian: 5 students quarantined

Niwot: 7 active student cases; 11 students quarantined

Silver Creek: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined

Skyline: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 2 students quarantined

SVVSD other departments