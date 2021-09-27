Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Sept. 27, 2021

New cases: 182
Total cases: 28,541
Total hospitalizations: 999
- New hospitalizations: 11
- Daily hospitalizations: 50
- Daily discharges: 9
Total deaths: 269
- New deaths: 0
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 117.4
7-day percent positivity: 3.4%
*Monday’s data from BCPH reflects three days’ worth of testing as it does not report new data on Saturdays and Sundays
Vaccination data
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received only one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 5%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 78%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 83%
Percent of new cases per municipality for the week of Sept. 20, 2021
- Boulder: 18%
- Longmont: 44%
- Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 24%
- Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 13%
*Boulder County Public Health changed its reporting from whole numbers to percentages beginning the week of May 23
Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality
- Boulder: 9,474.7
- Erie: 6,671.7
- Lafayette: 7,826.3
- Longmont: 9,984.8
- Louisville: 6,921.1
- Lyons: 5,276.0
- Nederland: 2,337,7
- Superior: 5,329.6
- Unincorporated Boulder County: 6,141.1
Case data by racial demographic
- White
- Cases: 65.2%
- Hospitalizations: 57.5%
- Deaths: 75.4%
- Latino
- Cases: 29.6%
- Hospitalizations: 35.6%
- Deaths: 17.7%
- Black
- Cases: 1.1%
- Hospitalizations: 1.5%
- Deaths: 1.2%
- All other non-Latino and non-Black races:
- Cases: 4.1%
- Hospitalizations: 5.3%
- Deaths: 5.6%
* Boulder County’s population breaks down as 77.4% white, 14.0% Latino, 1.0% Black and 7.9% all other races
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 665,469
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,808
- Total deaths among cases: 7,503
- Total hospitalizations: 38,214
- Total tested: 3,689,925
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,764,692
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,450,696
Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines
- Total active cases: 35
- Total staff quarantines: 1
- Total students quarantines: 185
BVSD elementary schools
- Aspen Creek PK-8: 9 active cases; 75 students quarantined and 1 staff member quarantined
- Birch: 2 active cases
- Columbine: 1 active case; 56 students quarantined
- Eldorado PK-8: 1 active case; 20 students quarantined
- Fireside: 3 active cases
- Heatherwood: 2 active cases; 33 students quarantined
- Horizons K-8: 1 active case
- Louisville: 2 active cases
- Ryan: 1 active case
- University Hill: 1 active case
BVSD middle schools
- Angevine: 2 active cases
- Broomfield Heights: 1 active case
- Centennial: 1 active case; 1 student quarantined
- Manhattan Middle School of Arts: 1 active case
BVSD high schools
- Boulder: 1 active case
- Broomfield: 1 active case
BVSD other departments
- BVSD Transportation: 1 active case
- Community Montessori: 1 active case
- Peak to Peak: 3 active cases
St. Vrain Valley School District active cases
- Total active student cases: 52
- Total active staff cases: 16
- Total staff quarantines: 1
- Total student quarantines: 377
SVVSD elementary schools
- Alpine: 2 students quarantined
- Blue Mountain: 4 active student case; 1 student quarantined
- Burlington: 1 active staff case; 32 students quarantined
- Centennial: 1 active staff member case; 3 students quarantined
- Central: 2 active student cases; 2 students quarantined
- Columbine: 3 students quarantined
- Erie: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined
- Eagle Crest: 1 student quarantined
- Fall River: 1 active student case; 5 students quarantined
- Grand View: 3 active student cases; 6 students quarantined
- Highlands: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 2 students quarantined
- Hygiene: 1 students quarantined
- Legacy: 1 student quarantined
- Longmont Estates: 1 active student case; 4 students quarantined
- Lyons: 1 student quarantined
- Mead: 2 active student cases; 11 students quarantined
- Mountain View: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined
- Northridge: 2 students quarantined
- Niwot: 1 student quarantined
- Prairie Ridge: 1 active staff member case; 33 students quarantined
- Red Hawk: 2 active student cases; 21 students quarantined
- Rocky Mountain: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 6 students quarantined
- Sanborn: 2 active student cases; 16 students quarantined
- Soaring Heights PK-8: 2 active student cases; 15 students quarantined
- Thunder Valley PK-8: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 28 students quarantined
- Timberline PK-8: 2 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 6 students quarantined
SVVSD middle schools
- Coal Ridge: 12 students quarantined
- Erie: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 10 students quarantined
- Longs Peak: 3 active student cases; 36 students quarantined
- Mead: 11 students quarantined c
- Sunset: 1 student quarantined
- Trail Ridge: 2 active student cases; 6 students quarantined
- Westview: 1 student quarantined
SVVSD high schools
- Erie: 12 students quarantined
- Frederick: 5 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 11 students quarantined
- Longmont: 3 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 12 students quarantined
- Mead: 3 active student cases; 1 student quarantined
- New Meridian: 5 students quarantined
- Niwot: 7 active student cases; 11 students quarantined
- Silver Creek: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
- Skyline: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 2 students quarantined
SVVSD other departments
- Central Administration: 3 active staff member cases; 1 staff member quarantined
- Multiple Schools: 1 active staff member
- Spark Discovery Preschool: 1 active staff member case; 39 students quarantined