GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County,…

News
Health

Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Sept. 27, 2021

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

New cases: 182

Total cases: 28,541

Total hospitalizations: 999

  • New hospitalizations: 11
  • Daily hospitalizations: 50
  • Daily discharges: 9

Total deaths: 269

  • New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 117.4

7-day percent positivity: 3.4%

*Monday’s data from BCPH reflects three days’ worth of testing as it does not report new data on Saturdays and Sundays

Vaccination data

  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received only one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 5%
  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 78%
  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 83%

Percent of new cases per municipality for the week of Sept. 20, 2021

  • Boulder: 18%
  • Longmont: 44%
  • Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 24%
  • Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 13%

*Boulder County Public Health changed its reporting from whole numbers to percentages beginning the week of May 23

Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality

  • Boulder: 9,474.7
  • Erie: 6,671.7
  • Lafayette: 7,826.3
  • Longmont: 9,984.8
  • Louisville: 6,921.1
  • Lyons: 5,276.0
  • Nederland: 2,337,7
  • Superior: 5,329.6
  • Unincorporated Boulder County: 6,141.1

Case data by racial demographic

  • White
    • Cases: 65.2%
    • Hospitalizations: 57.5%
    • Deaths: 75.4%
  • Latino
    • Cases: 29.6%
    • Hospitalizations: 35.6%
    • Deaths: 17.7%
  • Black
    • Cases: 1.1%
    • Hospitalizations: 1.5%
    • Deaths: 1.2%
  • All other non-Latino and non-Black races:
    • Cases: 4.1%
    • Hospitalizations: 5.3%
    • Deaths: 5.6%

* Boulder County’s population breaks down as 77.4% white, 14.0% Latino, 1.0% Black and 7.9% all other races

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Colorado case data

  • Total cases: 665,469
  • Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,808
  • Total deaths among cases: 7,503
  • Total hospitalizations: 38,214
  • Total tested: 3,689,925
  • Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,764,692
  • Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,450,696

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

  • Total active cases: 35
  • Total staff quarantines: 1
  • Total students quarantines: 185

BVSD elementary schools

  • Aspen Creek PK-8: 9 active cases; 75 students quarantined and 1 staff member quarantined
  • Birch: 2 active cases
  • Columbine: 1 active case; 56 students quarantined
  • Eldorado PK-8: 1 active case; 20 students quarantined
  • Fireside: 3 active cases
  • Heatherwood: 2 active cases; 33 students quarantined
  • Horizons K-8: 1 active case
  • Louisville: 2 active cases
  • Ryan: 1 active case
  • University Hill: 1 active case

BVSD middle schools

  • Angevine: 2 active cases
  • Broomfield Heights: 1 active case
  • Centennial: 1 active case; 1 student quarantined
  • Manhattan Middle School of Arts: 1 active case

BVSD high schools

  • Boulder: 1 active case
  • Broomfield: 1 active case

BVSD other departments

  • BVSD Transportation: 1 active case
  • Community Montessori: 1 active case
  • Peak to Peak: 3 active cases

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

  • Total active student cases: 52
  • Total active staff cases: 16
  • Total staff quarantines: 1
  • Total student quarantines: 377

SVVSD elementary schools

  • Alpine: 2 students quarantined
  • Blue Mountain: 4 active student case; 1 student quarantined
  • Burlington: 1 active staff case; 32 students quarantined
  • Centennial: 1 active staff member case; 3 students quarantined
  • Central: 2 active student cases; 2 students quarantined
  • Columbine: 3 students quarantined
  • Erie: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined
  • Eagle Crest: 1 student quarantined
  • Fall River: 1 active student case; 5 students quarantined
  • Grand View: 3 active student cases; 6 students quarantined
  • Highlands: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 2 students quarantined
  • Hygiene: 1 students quarantined
  • Legacy: 1 student quarantined
  • Longmont Estates: 1 active student case; 4 students quarantined
  • Lyons: 1 student quarantined
  • Mead: 2 active student cases; 11 students quarantined
  • Mountain View: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined
  • Northridge: 2 students quarantined
  • Niwot: 1 student quarantined
  • Prairie Ridge: 1 active staff member case; 33 students quarantined
  • Red Hawk: 2 active student cases; 21 students quarantined
  • Rocky Mountain: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 6 students quarantined
  • Sanborn: 2 active student cases; 16 students quarantined
  • Soaring Heights PK-8: 2 active student cases; 15 students quarantined
  • Thunder Valley PK-8: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 28 students quarantined
  • Timberline PK-8: 2 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 6 students quarantined

SVVSD middle schools

  • Coal Ridge: 12 students quarantined
  • Erie: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 10 students quarantined
  • Longs Peak: 3 active student cases; 36 students quarantined
  • Mead: 11 students quarantined c
  • Sunset: 1 student quarantined
  • Trail Ridge: 2 active student cases; 6 students quarantined
  • Westview: 1 student quarantined

SVVSD high schools

  • Erie: 12 students quarantined
  • Frederick: 5 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 11 students quarantined
  • Longmont:  3 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 12 students quarantined
  • Mead: 3 active student cases; 1 student quarantined
  • New Meridian: 5 students quarantined
  • Niwot: 7 active student cases; 11 students quarantined
  • Silver Creek: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
  • Skyline: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 2 students quarantined

SVVSD other departments

  • Central Administration: 3 active staff member cases; 1 staff member quarantined
  • Multiple Schools: 1 active staff member
  • Spark Discovery Preschool: 1 active staff member case; 39 students quarantined

More in Health

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Your Expert In Denver Real Estate

    Searching through Denver properties for sale goes a lot better when you work with Fred Smith. Fred brings real knowledge,...
  2. Home Care With Dignity

    Cozy Country Care offers an alternate to out-of-home assisted living. Their qualified nurses, CNAs, and personal caregivers provide home care...
  3. Authentic Chicago Style Hot Dogs

    Ever get the craving for a classic hot dog? You bet! You don’t have to go to the Windy City...
  4. Buying A Home In Boulder?

    Are you planning on buying a home in Boulder? Patrick Dolan and his team can make your search a pleasure!...
  5. Everyday Liquor Prices 3 To 5 Percent Lower

    Think of Twin Peaks Liquors as your worldwide beer headquarters. You can tour the world with brews from just about...