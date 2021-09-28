Boulder County Farmers Markets: At the Market: Apples deserve the limelight

Boulder County Farmers Markets

Apples are the easiest food. A pureed apple is probably one of the first real foods you ever ate. And then there were a thousand apples that followed.

Apples dipped in peanut butter after your day at grade school. Apples you bobbed for (prepandemic) as a kid for Halloween. That caramel-wrapped apple your orthodontist gave you when your braces came off. Fresh apples you munched at the school library while studying for finals. The apple cider you had after you turned 21.

Just because the apple is simple doesn’t mean boring. Apples are elevated by everything we do with them. Think: Apple cake, apple slaw, apple tarts, apple in a potato curry, apples in a savory chicken salad, apple butter. There are more than 7,000 varieties of apples, each one with its own flavor and uses.

We’re offering a simple — not boring — Dutch baby recipe highlighting apples in this column. It’s done in minutes, and it’s puffy and impressive. You’ll want to serve it right away; so if you are making it for a crowd, either make it in stages or double the volume and make it in a very large cast-iron skillet.

Ready to bob for apples? Order them through our curbside pickup this week or pick them up at the market. Boulder and Lafayette’s ordering period opens Sundays and closes at 1 p.m. Tuesdays for pickup Wednesdays in Boulder and Thursdays in Lafayette. Longmont and Denver’s ordering opens Tuesdays and closes at noon Thursdays for pickup Sundays.

Can’t pick it up? Get it delivered! We offer delivery across the Denver metro area to ZIP Codes listed at bcfm.org. Order through Thursday at noon for delivery Monday morning.

The Boulder pickup is a social hour! Beer garden and live music. Order your curbside pickup by 1 p.m. Tuesday, then attend the beer garden Wednesday evening. Listen to the live music, meet with local farmers, find hidden culinary treasures, and leave with your curbside order.

Best Dutch Baby Ever

1/2 stick unsalted butter

1 large apple or two small apples peeled, cored, and cut into 1/4-inch-wide wedges

1/2 cup milk (whole preferred; skim is fine)

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

4 large eggs

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 teaspoon salt

Confectioners sugar for dusting

Directions:

Put oven rack in the middle position and preheat the oven to 450.

Melt butter in a skillet over moderate heat, then transfer 2 tablespoons to a blender. Add apple wedges to skillet and cook, turning over once, until beginning to soften, 3 to 5 minutes.

While the apple is cooking, add milk, flour, eggs, granulated sugar, vanilla and salt to butter in a blender or in a bowl with a hand blender and blend until smooth.

Pour batter over the apple and transfer the skillet to the oven. Bake until the pancake is puffed and golden, about 15 minutes. Dust with confectioners sugar and serve immediately.

If you make this recipe show us your photos! We’re on Instagram at @BCFM.

At the market this week

Carrots, apples, pears, plums, cantaloupe, watermelon, honeydew, tatsoi, broccoli, eggplant, kale, pumpkins, delicata squash, poblano peppers, bell peppers, shishito peppers, mixed hot and spicy peppers, savoy cabbage, arugula, fennel, beets, bell peppers, cucumbers, mushrooms, gold potatoes, purple majesty potatoes, red potatoes, tomatillos, cherry tomatoes, white and yellow onions, bunching onions, shallots, heirloom tomatoes, Italian parsley, and so much more.