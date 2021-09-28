GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder County high school fair scheduled Oct. 13

By | For the Camera
Boulder Country Day School will host a high school fair for all Boulder County middle school students from 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 13.

The fair will be at Boulder Country Day School, 4820 Nautilus Court N., Boulder.

More than 40 local public and private schools, as well as boarding schools from across the country, will attend. The event is open to the public and all Boulder County middle school students are welcome.

One adult per student may attend. Registration is not required.

For a complete list of schools attending the fair, visit bouldercountryday.org/bocohighschoolfair.

