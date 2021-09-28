Boulder names three city attorney finalists

After reopening the search for its next city attorney this summer, Boulder has named three new finalists for the role.

The city is considering Teresa Taylor Tate, Adam Stephens and Sandra Llanes, who is currently serving as Boulder’s interim city attorney.

Boulder City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the three finalists. The city intends to release more information about each on Wednesday. There was no discussion in Tuesday’s meeting when the council members voted to support the three nominees.

On Friday, City Council members will interview the three finalists in pairs. The hiring subcommittee, made up of Councilmembers Bob Yates and Rachel Friend, will take feedback from their fellow council members and ultimately intend to recommend one person for approval at the council’s Oct. 19 meeting. The new city attorney’s start date will be determined closer to that time, according to information from the city.

Since Human Resources Director Jen Sprinkle last provided an update in a council meeting earlier this month, the hiring subcommittee and representatives from city leadership and the City Attorney’s Office have interviewed five semifinalists and narrowed the pool down to the three finalists announced Tuesday.

When it reopened the search, the recruiting team with Raftelis, a management consulting firm based in North Carolina, reached out to 260 applicants and ultimately narrowed it down to 13 candidates, Sprinkle previously said.

Originally, the city announced two finalists but opted to continue the search to find someone with more direct experience in municipal law. It also argued the original search, which began in March, was affected by the King Soopers shooting.

Further, the City Council agreed to lift the strict Boulder residency requirement. While City Council members agreed that they’d prefer the city attorney to live in Boulder, they agreed allowing some flexibility could benefit the pool of candidates.

The job listing offered a hiring salary range of $230,000 to $250,000.

The City Council appoints three staff positions: city attorney, city manager and municipal judge. In Boulder, the city attorney serves as the legal advisor to the City Council, the boards and commissions and all other city officials. The City Attorney’s Office represents Boulder in civil litigation and it prosecutes violations of the city’s municipal code.

Former City Attorney Tom Carr, who had been in the role since 2010, served his final day on June 11. He initially announced his retirement but has since been hired to serve as county counsel in Washington County, Ore.