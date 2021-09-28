Boulder woman takes plea deal in stabbing case

A Boulder woman accused of stabbing her husband has taken a plea deal in her case.

Courtney Smith, 39, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of second-degree assault — recklessly causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon. Prosecutors dismissed the original charge of first-degree assault.

The plea deal did not include any sentence stipulations, but Boulder County District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Shannon Carbone said prosecutors would be open to recommending a community-based sentence.

“Based on the victim’s input, the defendant’s lack of any criminal history, her compliance with pre-trial conditions, and the extensive mitigation from defense counsel, our office will recommend a sentence to probation if the pre-sentence investigation report indicates that it is most appropriate,” Carbone said.

Smith remains out of custody on a $500 cash bond. as she awaits sentencing on Dec. 10.

According to an arrest affidavit, Boulder police were called to Smith’s apartment after a report of a domestic dispute on Dec. 27.

When police arrived, Smith answered the door with blood on her legs and arms and said her husband was in the bathroom.

Officers found her husband in the shower “covered in blood,” and were able to find and bandage wounds on both his arms and another on his head.

He was transported to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital, where he received three stitches on each of his arms and eight to 10 staples for the wound on his head. A doctor signed off on a form indicating serious bodily.

The man said he and Smith had been fighting, and that she “snapped” and swung the knife at him three times before he was able to get it away from her. He said Smith then told him to get in the shower so he wouldn’t get blood in the house and said she would call paramedics.

Police found a 7-inch knife in the kitchen sink and blood in several areas of the house, including Smith’s closet.