Doctors get more time to evaluate alleged…

Doctors get more time to evaluate alleged Boulder supermarket gunman

DENVER (AP) — Doctors determining whether a man charged with killing 10 people at a Boulder supermarket in March is mentally competent to stand trial are getting some more time to finish their evaluation.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in March, is led into a courtroom for a hearing Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. The judge who ordered a state mental health evaluation for Alissa to determine if he is competent to stand trial has granted a request to extend the deadline for that evaluation. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski/Pool)

Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled Monday that the two state doctors evaluating Ahmad Alissa can have until Oct. 11 to complete their evaluation, giving them a total of about five weeks to finish rather than the three weeks she originally ordered.

Alissa’s lawyers had asked that the doctors be given two more months in part because of the thousands of pages of police reports that had been given.

Prosecutors objected to allowing more time for the evaluation.

The evaluation is meant to determine whether Alissa, 22, is able to understand court proceedings and assist his lawyers in defending him. It’s a separate legal issue than a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity, which hinges on whether someone’s mental health prevented them from knowing right from wrong when a crime was committed.

A hearing scheduled for Thursday to discuss the evaluation results has been delayed until Oct. 14. Another hearing in which prosecutors are scheduled to present evidence to show why Alissa should stand trial is still scheduled for Oct. 19.

Alissa has been charged in connection with a mass shooting March 22 at the Table Mesa King Soopers that left 10 people, including a Boulder police officer, dead. He faces 10 counts of first-degree murder, 47 counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, 10 counts of felony possession of a prohibited large capacity magazine and 47 crime of violence sentence enhancers.

The ten people killed in the shooting were Eric Talley, 51; Denny Stong, 20Neven Stanisic, 23Rikki Olds, 25Tralona Bartkowiak, 49;Teri Leiker, 51;Suzanne Fountain, 59Kevin Mahoney, 61;Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.

