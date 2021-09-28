GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

SOBRsafe lands $3M investment

SOBR Safe Inc. (OTCPK: SOBR), a company that developed a touch-based alcohol detection system, has received a $3 million investment from a leading health care fund, the company said Tuesday in a statement.

The name of the investment fund was not disclosed.

“We have worked with our institutional advisers to carefully engineer a strategic financing plan, and we are executing against that with precision,” SOBRsafe Chairman Dave Gandini said in a statement. “This $3 million fuels our national commercial rollout and the addition of key sales, marketing and public relations resources. It also enables us to enter the managed care industry, a vertical we believe is ideally suited for our technology. With this announcement we are pleased to kick off consistent and material communications with the U.S. capital markets.”

SOBRsafe has developed a device called SOBRcheck, a touch-based alcohol detection system designed for use in school buses, fleet vehicles and facility access control. The company has raised $8 million since the beginning of 2020.

According to the news release, the company plans to begin commercial production of SOBRcheck devices in October.

SOBR Safe lists a Boulder address as its headquarters; its Secretary of State filing lists a Santa Ana, California, address as its principal office.

