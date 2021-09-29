Boulder County to test election ballots, equipment

Next Tuesday, Boulder County residents can watch the County Clerk and Recorder’s Elections Division test the ballots and the ballot-scanning equipment that will be used for this fall’s election.

The “logic and accuracy” tests, conducted before ballots are mailed to voters in each election, ensures the county’s voting system equipment properly tabulates votes, according to a news release.

Each type of ballot and all ballot styles will be tested to verify they are properly printed and read by the scanning equipment. The test will also confirm that scanning equipment settings are properly calibrated for the ballots.

The testing, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m Tuesday at the ballot processing center at the Boulder County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, 1750 33rd St., Boulder. If testing needs to continue, it will run from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and if necessary, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, until completed.

Boulder County Public Health guidelines will be followed, including requiring all attendees to wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status. Space limitations and safety directives will be enforced. People wanting to observe the testing are asked to RSVP by 3 p.m. Monday by emailing Vote@BoulderCountyVotes.org or by calling 303-413-7740.

After testing concludes, documentation and results will be posted online.

For more information, and for information on voter registration, ballot content, and more, people can visit BoulderCountyVotes.org.