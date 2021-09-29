Boulder tailor arrested on suspicion of unlawful sexual contact

A Boulder tailor on Tuesday was arrested on suspicion of unlawful sexual contact.

The Boulder Police Department arrested Ziya Ozdemir, 43, the owner of Uni Tailor, in connection with two incidents that were reported to have occurred at his business, according to a news release from the Boulder Police Department.

Ozdemir will face charges of unlawful sexual contact stemming from two separate incidents that occurred while he was tailoring clothes on one woman and a female minor, the release said.

The first incident occurred Jan. 10, 2018, and involved one woman. The second incident occurred Aug. 31, and involved a female minor. Both people reported they were touched inappropriately while their clothing was being tailored.

Online Colorado court records show Ozdemir was fined in 2014 in Broomfield County for operating a defective vehicle.

Boulder police are concerned there may be other victims who have not yet reported incidents to law enforcement, the release said.

Anyone who may have information about any of these crimes or any other incidents that could be related is asked to call Detective Beth McNalley at 303-441-3336 reference cases 18-0901 and 21-3232.