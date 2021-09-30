Boulder nurse crafts luminous chandelier made from nearly 300 COVID vaccine vials

To say 2020 was a dark time is probably a bit of an understatement.

With a global pandemic and social unrest, the year was marked by fear, unemployment, death and crippling anxiety for many.

Laura Weiss, a nurse and Boulder-based artist, has brought a bit of light to the surface with a piece that shines — quite literally.

“Light of Appreciation” — a bright homage to fellow healthcare professionals, who have worked tirelessly since the arrival of COVID — is an intricate revamped chandelier that, amidst the dazzling crystals, holds nearly 300 empty glass vaccine vials.

The 4-foot-tall fixture contains 271 glass vials of the Moderna vaccine. Around 10 of the smaller Johnson & Johnson bottles can be found near the bottom of the striking piece.

Weiss, co-founder, director and producer of the Buddhist Arts and Film Festival, had a nursing career that spanned over three decades. While she was retired from the healthcare field, when the pandemic hit she felt the call to help.

In March 2021, she joined Boulder County Public Health to administer vaccines. Struck by the beauty of the vials, she asked if she could collect them for a future project, not quite knowing how it would manifest.

While scrolling through Craigslist, Weiss came across a chandelier for sale and the rest is history.

While the stunning fixture can currently be found in the Boulder home of Weiss, images of it have gone viral and various news outlets have shared the piece and backstory behind it.

The media and public attention all started on Sept. 1, when Boulder County Public Health shared a post about the vaccine vial chandelier on its Facebook page.

This isn’t the first time Weiss has crafted pandemic-inspired art.

In September 2020, Weiss put up an art installation on the Pearl Street Mail that contained miniature American flags to symbolize the lives lost within the U.S. to COVID.

Weiss has worked in mental health, community health, home health, hospice and was a teacher at Naropa University and Regis University in the nursing department for eight years.

We caught up with the creative to find more about what inspired the recent work, how it feels to have it receive international attention and where folks may be able to view it in person in the future.

Kalene McCort: I understand the idea for this project came about when you were scrolling through Craigslist and saw an ad for a chandelier. What inspired you to craft “The Light of Appreciation?”

Laura Weiss: I created an installation in August of 2020, which involved stringing together 20,000 American flags and wrapping them around a kiosk on the Pearl Street Mall. At that time, 200,000 American lives had been lost to COVID and each flag represented 10 lives lost. It was a reminder that each life was so much more than a statistic.

While working as a nurse vaccinator with Boulder County Public Health, I was inspired by the commitment, passion and kindness of the nursing staff and volunteers and wanted to create a complementary piece to the flag installation. My intention was to honor and show appreciation for all those who have helped keep people alive, either by getting the vaccine to protect themselves and others, caring for those suffering from COVID or by assisting in the vaccination effort. I knew I had wanted to use the vials in a light installation and after receiving permission to use the empty vials, I drilled holes in the vials, cleaned them out, found a chandelier frame on Craigslist and started putting the light together.

KM: What was the process like putting it together?

LW: The process of creating both pieces became an awareness practice of reflection, creativity and gratitude. I find it helpful to be aware of the importance of intention, the dependent nature of relationships with others and the benefit of the practice of gratitude. We are all connected in this effort. I realized I wanted to do something with light because I feel like it’s been a dark and challenging year for so many people and the light and the reflection of rainbows from the crystals represent hope and clarity and has the potential to expand a bigger view and perspective.

KM: What would you say you want viewers to take away from the stunning piece?

LW: I like that from a distance, the chandelier looks like any other chandelier. It sparkles and shines and provides light in the dark. As you get closer to it, one realizes it’s something more. The vaccine vials create a moment of pause. It reminds us that we can see something one way and as you get closer to it or look at it differently, our assumptions can be incorrect.

Maybe we can bring this reminder to how we make assumptions about the vaccine in general. There’s room to have different perspectives. As long as we consider that what we do and what we don’t do has consequences, and if we consider our choices based on our intention to benefit others, I’m hopeful we will get through this together.

I like to think that showing gratitude can also shift our perspective and assumptions. It’s hard to feel angry and grateful at the same time. With our world feeling so divisive and oppositional, I’m hopeful the light can bring a sense of commonality and bring hope for a brighter future. With Thanksgiving around the corner, it’s a good reminder to recognize that we all have something to be grateful for — and we certainly have that in common.

KM: You’ve received so much coverage and praise lately. Did you ever expect this work to garner so much attention?

LW: No. I never would have expected so much media attention. Currently the Boulder County Public Health Facebook page has been shared over 24,000 times, has reached close to 9 million people and has gathered over 31,000 reactions. I’ve been interviewed by CNN, NPR and articles have been written in newspapers around the world. The piece has hit a nerve with supporters of the vaccine and vaccine opponents.

KM: Have you found a permanent installation space for the piece?

LW: I am in discussions with Moderna executives who have reached out to the Smithsonian Museum in Washington, D.C. Moderna has also expressed supporting my idea of sponsoring a nursing scholarship if I agree to give the chandelier to them. Also, the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation would like to archive the chandelier as part of their permanent collection.

KM: Are you feeling inspired to craft more COVID-themed art? Are you working on anything currently or do you have any future projects you would like to see come to fruition in the near future?

LW: I don’t have anything solid in mind yet, but I am inspired to do something with the 6,700 comments shared on the Facebook page. They represent the good and the bad, the positive and negative, the inspiring and the very disturbing sides to the story.