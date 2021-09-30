Brian Coppom, executive director of Boulder County Farmers Markets, departs for state ag job

Boulder County Farmers Markets Executive Director Brian Coppom is leaving the organization to take a job with the Colorado Department of Agriculture as the loans program manager, according to a news release and letter sent to BCFM members.

Coppom served as executive director for eight years and is departing Friday for his new position with the state.

“From the day I was hired, my passion and gratitude for doing this work never diminished,” Coppom said in a statement. “It was inspiring to learn the role local agriculture plays in our lives, and how direct access to local growers is critical to the success of the markets — as well as the emotional and physical health of our communities.”

Coppom’s statement added that the markets have become part of his life, and he looks forward to attending as a customer.

In a letter to members Monday, the Boulder County Farmers Markets board cited Coppom’s role in stabilizing the organization, overseeing growth at the markets and setting a foundation for increased food access programs.

“We as a board assure you that the transition to interim and eventually new leadership in the Executive Director role will be a smooth one as this is a constructive and collaborative effort built on a foundation of trust and shared passion for the market’s continued success,” the board wrote.

In the same email to members, Coppom said the organization is in a strong place to start its next phase.

“The commitment of the vendors who continued with the market through 2020 combined with the hard work of staff and several grant awards that offset operating losses resulted in BCFM starting the 2021 market season in a stable financial position,” he wrote.

Boulder County Farmers Markets Finance Director Nancy Coppom will be interim executive director “in a reduced role, focusing on leading the incredible and strong staff and being the liaison to the board” according to the BCFM board’s email to members.

The board will update the executive director job description and work with an outside organization to recruit and hire a replacement for the position, according to the email to members.